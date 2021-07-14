Photos: First Look at the OC Premiere of Pasek & Paul's EDGES, Now Playing at Chance Theater

Chance Theater is now presenting the Orange County premiere of Pasek and Paul's musical, Edges as the third show in its 23rd Anniversary Season, and the first show presented live and in-person since shutting its doors on March 13, 2020. This clever and charming musical is directed by Resident Artist James Michael McHale and music direction is by Resident Artist Robyn Manion. The show is performing July 9 - August 8, 2021.

Before they wrote Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Dogfight, and many other modern musical classics, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote a thrilling song cycle about four burgeoning adults asking classic coming-of-age questions about love, commitment, identity, and meaning. For the first time in Orange County, see how the Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning song team started their journey - with a charming, witty and honest examination of adulthood that explores what happens when we're teetering on the edge of the rest of our lives. Please note that this show contains adult language.

In addition to McHale and music director Robyn Manion, the production team for Edges includes scenic designer Bradley Kaye, lighting designer Chris Henrriquez, costume designer Christine Perez, sound designer Hunter Moody, and stage manager Nicole Schlitt. The production will star Sarah Pierce (Ragtime), Elizabeth Curtin (Chance debut), Jewell Holloway (Chance debut), and Tyler Marshall (James and The Giant Peach).

Get a first look at the production below!