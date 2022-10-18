Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at INTO THE BREECHES at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Previews begin Wednesday, October 19.

San Diego News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

That time-honored adage, "The Show Must Go On," takes on new meaning in this endearing and moving comedy. INTO THE BREECHES! transports audiences to a small American playhouse in 1942. With the actors and director off at war, a group of passionate women face the daunting challenge of preserving the theatre's reputation for mounting outstanding Shakespearean productions. Crammed with laughs and an abundance of visual humor, their fierce determination and unbridled enthusiasm will have audiences cheering as they prove that art and community triumph even in times of peril. Reserve your seats now for this powerful, witty play that captures the true meaning of being an American.

Diana Van Fossen directs Geno Carr,* Rosemarie Chandler, Taylor Henderson, Melanie Lora,* Mikaela Macias, Katie MacNicol,* James Newcomb,* and Shana Wride*. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Renetta Lloyd & Roz Lehman (Costume Design), Ryan Ford (Sound Design), and Cindy Rumley (Prop Design). Christopher Williams* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

INTO THE BREECHES! previews begin Wednesday, October 19. Opening Night on Saturday, October 22, at 8pm. There will be special talkback on Friday, October 28, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through Nov.13th. (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Photos: First Look at INTO THE BREECHES at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Front_ Melanie Lora, Mikaela Macias, Rosemarie Chandler, Back (L-R) Taylor Henderson, Shana Wride, Katie MacNichol & Geno Carr- photo by Aaron Rumley

Photos: First Look at INTO THE BREECHES at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Katie MacNichol & Melanie Lora - photo by Aaron Rumley

Photos: First Look at INTO THE BREECHES at North Coast Repertory Theatre
L-R - Melanie Lora, James Newcomb & Shana Wride - photo by Aaron Rumley

Photos: First Look at INTO THE BREECHES at North Coast Repertory Theatre
L-R Front_ Taylor Henderson, Katie MacNichol, Melanie Lora, Rosemarie Chandler, Mikaela Macias, Back_ Shana Wride _The Ladies_ PHOTO BY AARON RUMLEY 2

Photos: First Look at INTO THE BREECHES at North Coast Repertory Theatre
L-R Front_ Taylor Henderson, Katie MacNichol, Melanie Lora, Rosemarie Chandler, Mikaela Macias, Back_ Shana Wride _The Ladies_ photo by Aaron Rumley

Photos: First Look at INTO THE BREECHES at North Coast Repertory Theatre
L-R_ Taylor Henderson, Shana Wride, & Katie MacNichol photo by Aaron Rumley

Photos: First Look at INTO THE BREECHES at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Melanie Lora & James Newcomb - PHOTO BY AARON RUMLEY

Photos: First Look at INTO THE BREECHES at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Shana Wride & Geno Carr - photo by Aaron Rumley

Photos: First Look at INTO THE BREECHES at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Taylor Henderson & Geno Carr - photo by Aaron Rumley



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Playwrights Announced For The 2022 Bill And Judy Garrett Finish Line CommissionPlaywrights Announced For The 2022 Bill And Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission
October 13, 2022

Cygnet Theatre announces its return to in-person readings for The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission in 2022. In partnership with the UCSD MFA Playwriting Program, the commission supports Cygnet's commitment to new theatrical works, written by groundbreaking local playwrights as well as nationally recognized playwrights.
TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS Returns To North Coast Rep Variety Nights, November 1TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS Returns To North Coast Rep Variety Nights, November 1
October 11, 2022

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them.
Kelly Prendergast, Jordan Brownlee And More Join SCOTT ROBBINS AND THE TRAVELING SHOW In San DiegoKelly Prendergast, Jordan Brownlee And More Join SCOTT ROBBINS AND THE TRAVELING SHOW In San Diego
October 7, 2022

​​​​​​​From the imagination of Tyler Tafolla come 'Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show,' performing live November 11 & 12 in San Diego.
Cast & Creative Team Announced for AS YOU LIKE IT at La Jolla Playhouse Featuring Trans, Non-Binary and Queer PerformersCast & Creative Team Announced for AS YOU LIKE IT at La Jolla Playhouse Featuring Trans, Non-Binary and Queer Performers
October 7, 2022

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for its production of As You Like It, by William Shakespeare, co-directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, and Helen Hayes Award winner Will Davis. It will run November 15 – December 11.
The Old Globe Announces 2023 SeasonThe Old Globe Announces 2023 Season
October 7, 2022

The Old Globe has announced its 2023 Season with a diverse, thought-provoking, and hugely entertaining lineup.