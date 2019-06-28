Photo Flash: San Diego Junior Theatre Presents PIPPI LONGSTOCKING

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, is proud to share two fantastic summer shows with the community. Both Pippi Longstocking and The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcase San Diego performers, musicians and technicians all ranging in age from 8 to 18.

Pippi Longstocking runs June 28 - July 14 at Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre. San Diego Junior Theatre wraps up its 71st season empowering children of all ages, abilities and backgrounds through innovative, engaging and inclusive high-quality theater education and productions.

Pippi is the high-spirited, warm-hearted incarnation of every child's dream of freedom and power. Dressed in strange clothes and living with her horse and pet monkey Mr Nilsson, she possesses supernatural strength and untold wealth. Pippi Longstocking is a colorful and fast-paced "tall tale" sure to entertain all ages! Directed by Ricardo Valenzuela, the cast and crew of Pippi is comprised of San Diego Junior Theatre students ages 8-18.

The cast of PIPPI LONGSTOCKING includes the following young San Diego performers: Hailey Andrews, Grace Balkowski, Shan Bates-Lamparella, Anika Bull, Tahlia Burnett, Lina Butcher, Zara Butcher, Joelle Cieslukowski, Timmy Clarken, Audrey DeMerchant, Demian Deonarine, Kinsey Felts, Annabelle Foster, Genevieve Foster, Penny Gage, Gabriel Gerson, Avery Jacobson, Ethan Jensen, Sophie Kelvin, Anthony Kye, Annabella Leos, Chantal Lucas-Bereaud, Isabella Maggi, Lauryn McGuire, Lillian Mirgoli, Vienna Montoya, Macy Mooradian, Sean Pope, Isabella Quintana, Thais Santana, Anton Schneiderwind, Julia Van Skike, Braeden Steele, Stella Wahl and Ceinna Wolters.

Photo Credit: Ken Jacques





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You