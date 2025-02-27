PETE THE CAT Comes to Poway OnStage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Poway OnStage will present Pete the Cat, a delightful musical based on the beloved children's book series by James Dean. This family-friendly production will take center stage at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, March 15 at 2:00PM.

When second-grader Jimmy struggles to find inspiration for his final art project, Pete the Cat jumps in to help, leading them on a wild, creative journey—from the classroom to the streets of Paris and back in a VW Bus! Along the way, they meet colorful characters, jam to catchy tunes, and discover the magic of thinking outside the box.

But the fun doesn't stop when the curtain falls! After the show, families are invited to stick around for a Party on the Plaza, an exciting post-show celebration. Guests can unleash their creativity with interactive mural painting and learn how to draw Pete the Cat with Sarah Allen from Art Deco Studios. Plus, a live therapy cat session provided by Love on a Leash and take part in a special meet-and-greet with the cast!

Show ticket is required to attend the Party on The Plaza.

Comments