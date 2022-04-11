North Coast Repertory Theatre to Present TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS

The North Coast Repertory Theatre has announced the lineup for Tuesday Night Comics. The performance is set for May 10th at 7:30pm.

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R.

MCL is set to host the event. Tony Calabrese will headline the performance, Robert Dubac will present the Feature Act, Chris Espinoza will open, and Shawn Rohlf is the musical act.

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS will occur on May 10, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.

