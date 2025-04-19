North Coast Repertory Theatre Extends PERIL IN THE ALPS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North Coast Repertory Theatre has extended its production of Peril in the Alps, written by Steven Dietz. The show will now close on May 18.

The twin sister of Captain Hastings wife, Dulcie, has been kidnapped – and Hercule Poirot rightly expects not only extortion to follow, but murder! Using elements of Agatha Christie’s “Poirot Investigates,” Steven Dietz creates a sequel to his wildly popular Murder on the Links, taking us on a thrilling and dangerous trip to the snow-capped Alps, where the famed Belgian detective may finally meet his match. Six actors bring to life dozens of eccentric characters and clever suspects in this diabolically funny comic mystery. If you’re yearning for a good laugh, don’t miss it!

Steven Dietz directs Gabbie Adner, Valerie Larsen,* Brian Mackey,* Omri Schein,* Amanda Sitton,* and Christopher M. Williams* in PERIL IN THE ALPS. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Rai Feltmann (Props Design, Rob Witmer (Composer & Sound Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design). Vernon Willett* is the Production Manager, and Annabelle Oellette, the Production Assistant.

Photo Credit: Aaron Rumley

