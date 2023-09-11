Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Joe Iconis Is Bringing Hunter S. Thompson's Story to the Stage in a World P Photo 1 Interview: Joe Iconis Talks Hunter S. Thompson Musical World Premiere
Photos: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Pla Photo 2 Photos: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Review: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking Performances Photo 3 Review: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking Performances
Tyler Tafolla to Premiere New Dance-Centered Musical DANCELAND in San Diego Photo 4 Tyler Tafolla to Premiere New Dance-Centered Musical DANCELAND in San Diego

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations


SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES

1
THE 39 STEPS Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre in October Photo
THE 39 STEPS Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre in October

Scripps Ranch Theatre  opens Season 44 with THE 39 STEPS by John Buchan, directed by Phil Johnson. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

2
Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY at Backyard Renaissance Photo
Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY at Backyard Renaissance

AUGUST: OSGAE COUNTY by Backyard Renaissance, which is playing through September 16th offers some breathtaking performances in this comedy-drama about the strong-willed Weston family who have all chosen paths away from each other until a family crisis brings them all back. 

3
San Diego International Film Festival Announces 2023 Slate! Photo
San Diego International Film Festival Announces 2023 Slate!

22nd Annual San Diego International Film Festival announces an outstanding line-up of premieres from around the world. The opening night film is 'THE HOLDOVERS'.

4
San Diego International Film Festival Sets Line-Up of Premieres Photo
San Diego International Film Festival Sets Line-Up of Premieres

Count on the Festival to get the conversation started with Social Impact Films and Q&As including: Environmental Sustainability, Fighting Government Oppression, Individuals with Disabilities and Inclusion, PTSD in the Military,  Native American Issues, LGBTQAI+ Rights, Opioid Crisis and other topics affecting our world and our communities.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Angel Next Door
North Coast Repertory Theatre (9/06-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical
La Jolla Playhouse (8/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Education
Faraz (7/18-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Messiah vis à vis El Mesías G.F. HANDEL MESSIAH (Full Performance)
SAINTS CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH (12/09-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IT: A Pennywise Parody Musical
OB Playhouse (9/22-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Savoyard Murders
The Roustabouts (9/07-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)
Oceanside Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST BLASTS!
All Souls Episcopal Church (10/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
OB Playhouse (11/17-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DRAGON MAMA
Diversionary Theatre (9/14-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You