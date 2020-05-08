Mother's Day Concert with Pianist Robert Parker to Benefit Oceanside Theatre Company and Scripps Ranch Theatre

As part of the new virtual programming on tap since the COVID shutdowns, two SoCal theaters are encouraging patrons to "Take Mom out for Mother's Day, without leaving home!" Pianist Robert Parker will present an afternoon of classic performances of the music you know and love for a special Mother's Day Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10 on Facebook Live. The benefit performance, a pay-what-you-can live event, will help the theaters continue to offer programming during the 'intermission' caused by the current health crisis, and help prepare for the eventual re-opening of their respective venues. For more information and login details, click here: http://oceansidetheatre.org/robertparker-mothersday/

Award-winning pianist and graduate of the Drake University Instrumental Music Department, Robert Parker has been performing professionally for four decades on record as well as in concert. Fond of memorable melodies, dynamics, chord textures, and driving rhythms derived from classical and jazz experiences from within the string section of orchestras (st. bass, violin), big bands (st. bass, piano), country (piano), and concert bands (bass horn, st. bass). Known for a solid left hand and classically fueled cadenzas or a gentle touch when coaxing the heart into ballads, his style is dynamic and memorable. Having performed, produced, and scored (strings, horns, vocals) countless recordings in the field of country music, the Iowa native is also known for his ground-breaking weekly appearances in the early 80s on the country variety TV show, Ozark Opry.

Plan to take your mother, grandmother or any other mom to this amazing online concert from anywhere in the world by logging onto the Oceanside Theatre Company Facebook Live Event here or at SRT's event page https://www.facebook.com/scrippsranchtheatre/ at 2 p.m. this Sunday.





