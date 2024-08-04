Moonlight Stage Productions to Present THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Moonlight Stage Productions' 43rd season continues with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from August 14-31.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells the story of Carole King's life and career, using songs she wrote. Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. Eventually, she meets a handsome young lyricist named Gerry Goffin and the two partner in romance and songwriting.

The duo makes a name for themselves in the music business, knocking out hit after hit, get married and have a child. However, while their careers are on the rise, Carole's personal life falls apart and she must change her life and find her own voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

From the pop classics King wrote for singers from Aretha Franklin to James Taylor, to her own chart-busting success as a solo artist, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring over two dozen hits, including “One Fine Day,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman,” this Broadway celebration is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget!

“As one of the most successful songwriters of the 60's and 70's, Carole King impact on music cannot be overstated. She not only wrote number one hits for other artists, but her solo work, including her record Tapestry, continues to be incredibly influential for singer-songwriters. And while many people know her music, they don't know how King formed her songwriting partnerships or her journey to finding her own voice. We're honored and excited to share King's story through Beautiful," said Steve Glaudini, Producing Artistic Director

The Moonlight Production team includes Director & Choreographer John Vaughan and Music Director & Conductor Elan McMahan.

The cast includes Melissa Musial as Carole King, Brandon Keith Rogers as Gerry Goffin, Allison Spratt Pearce as Cynthia Weil, Bryan Banville as Barry Mann, Sandy Campbell as Genie Klein and Dan Mason as Don Kirshner.

Rounding out the creative team: Jennifer Edwards (Lighting Designer), Jim Zadai (Sound Designer), Blake McCarty (Projection Design), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Bonnie Durben (Properties Coordinator), and Stanley D. Cohen (Stage Manager).

The cast also includes Jarrett Anthony Bennett, Hayley Dorling, Madeline Edwards-Walter, DarRand Hall, Brooke Henderson, Shirley Johnston, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Chase Lowary, Billy McGavin, Anthony Vacio, Erica Marie Weisz, and Mario White.

For more information, call (760) 724-2110 or visit moonlightstage.com.

ABOUT THE MOONLIGHT & MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS

Winner of several San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards, including “Best Resident Musical” for 2019's “West Side Story” and 2017's “In the Heights,” Moonlight Stage Productions has been named "San Diego's #1 Outdoor Theatre" by readers of 'San Diego Magazine.' Moonlight Stage Productions provides high-caliber Broadway musical theatre in the 1800-person capacity Moonlight Amphitheatre, owned and operated by the City of Vista. Audiences attend from throughout San Diego, Southern Riverside, and Orange Counties, making the Moonlight a regional destination for Broadway musical theatre. The Moonlight's summer season of Broadway musicals is produced in the picturesque Moonlight Amphitheatre and has been a summertime tradition experienced by more than one million people since the theatre's founding by Kathy Brombacher in 1981. Throughout the decades, the Amphitheatre has seen numerous transformations, but nothing as dramatic as the total reconstruction of the stage house in 2008-2009. A state-of-the-art venue was revealed with a grand reopening in June 2009, including a Modern Stage and audience facilities. Since then, the Amphitheatre has extended its entertainment offerings with the addition of concerts and other special events held throughout the year through Moonlight Concert Series and ClubM. Moonlight Stage Productions is the cultural arts program of the City of Vista and is produced in partnership with the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which supports the programming at The Moonlight year-round in addition to offering youth education programs through Moonlight Youth Theatre.

