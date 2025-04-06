Interview: Tamara Rodriguez of LA HAVANA MADRID at New Village Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Village Arts invites you to 1960s Chicago nightclub La Havana Madrid to find community, dance to mambo and salsa music rhythms, and watch as the Cuban, Puerto Rican, and Colombian immigrants find a community in this supper club. Choreographer Tamara Rodriguez talks about bringing this vibrant atmosphere, music, and dance to life on the stage through April 27.

La Havana Madrid was an actual location in Chicago that showcased Latin jazz, big band, and salsa legends, but it has now become a forgotten landmark. This show celebrates and brings back that iconic supper club in a show full of music and dance.

Tamara Rodriguez is a singer, songwriter, and actress, and brings all of her multifaceted talents to her role as co-choreographer along with the other co-choreographer Lilea Alvarez, to bring this location back to life on the New Village Arts stage. Rodriquez says that this show is a chance for people to explore and celebrate the lives and experiences of this venue's community and cultures.

“This documentary explores the hidden lives of Latino immigrants from the past, highlighting the authentic experiences of Colombians, Cubans, and Puerto Ricans. It tells the stories of real individuals who faced significant challenges in adjusting to and being accepted in their pursuit of the American dream. Despite the obstacles, they persevered and maintained a positive outlook throughout their struggles.

Through music, dance, and culture, lives intertwine at the Chicago landmark "La Havana Madrid," where its unique spirit continues to observe the journeys of its patrons as they navigate their trials and tribulations. One might even argue that the essence of La Havana Madrid is shaped by the collective zeitgeist, transforming individual hopes and dreams into tangible realities.”

Tamara says that the opportunity to bring this to life and celebrate her heritage, while also entertaining and educating audiences as a chance that she did not want miss.

“What attracted me to this story is the powerful connection to my own heritage. Growing up in Mexico, I’ve noticed that Latin narratives in musicals or plays are quite rare on Broadway. As a Latino artist, it's difficult to resist a production that showcases such classic and historically significant themes. I am thrilled that New Village Arts is bringing this show to life; it’s an ideal venue for this immersive docu-musical that promises to educate, entertain, and foster connections.”

Fredy Gomez Cruz, Alyssa Rodriguez, and Jawann McBeth in LA HAVANA MADRID

The creative team for this show includes director Richard Trujillo, musical direction by Carlos Ordiano, and Alvarez, Rodriguez’s co-choreographer. Tamara says working with this team and the cast and crew has been a remarkable experience, and it is one that the audience also gets to experience at every performance.

“The journey of this production has been filled with wonder and creativity. A remarkable aspect of theatre-making is the freedom we have to shape this story within our unique venue and alongside this amazing cast of artists. Our creative team, comprised of some of the most talented and compassionate individuals, is dedicating our hearts and time to craft a piece of enchanting theatre.

This production aims to represent the Latino community while inviting audiences to open their hearts and minds to a different perspective of history. Above all, working at New Village Arts is truly a dream come true.

I am incredibly grateful to be part of this creative journey.”

Tamara knows that this show will have audiences inspired by the stories, the music, and the dancing, and hopes they take that inspiration into their lives beyond the theatre.

“Our goal is for audiences to exit the theater feeling both joyful and emotional. At its core, our story embodies determination and resilience, celebrating the joy of living life to the fullest. We aspire to ignite the audience's passion, reflecting the warmth and vibrancy of Latin America's music and its people. Experience life through our perspective.”

Photo Credit: Tamara Rodriguez and Daria Izmailova Studio

