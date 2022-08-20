Moonlight Stage Productions Releases Titles For Its 2023 Summer Season

Moonlight Stage Productions announces its 42nd summer season in 2023 with three regional premiere productions and two revivals. All the musicals selected for the season by Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini have either been adopted from the silver screen or made into movies. Subscriptions and single tickets will go on sale next spring.



The 2023 Season:

"Jesus Christ Superstar"

May 10-27, 2023

Moonlight Revival

"Jesus Christ Superstar" is an iconic rock opera that reinvented musical theater for the modern age. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this global blockbuster tells the story of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, from the perspective of Judas Iscariot. As Christ's followers grow more fervent, Judas must make his fateful choice between faith and betrayal. Filled with an exciting mix of musical styles that draw upon 1970s rock, gospel, folk and funk themes, this contemporary imagining of the biblical tale features high-energy dance and powerful storytelling. Prior to the show coming to the stage, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber released "Jesus Christ Superstar" as a concept double album in 1970. It became a massive global best-seller, topping the US Billboard Top LPs chart in both February and May 1971, as well as ranking at number one in the year-end chart. By 1983, the album had sold over 7 million copies worldwide.

"The Wedding Singer"

June 7-24, 2023

San Diego Regional Premiere

"The Wedding Singer" takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, "The Wedding Singer's" sparkling score does for the '80s what "Hairspray" did for the 60s. Just say yes to the most romantic musical in twenty years. It's 1985, and rock star wannabe, Robbie Hart, is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

July 19-August 5, 2023

San Diego Regional Premiere

Based on the famous novel by Roald Dahl, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" features an original score composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman ("Hairspray") and a book by David Greig. The score also pays homage to the Leslie Bricusse/Anthony Newley score from the 1971 film with songs from the motion picture including "Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "Oompa Loompa Song" and "Pure Imagination." The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory, but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

"42nd Street"

August 16-September 2, 2023

Moonlight Revival

Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! "42nd Street" celebrates Broadway, Times Square and the magic of show biz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown, PA and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. But just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? The score is chock-full of Broadway standards, including "You're Getting To Be A Habit With Me," "Dames," "We're In the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo" and "Forty-Second Street."

"Saturday Night Fever - The Musical"

September 13-30, 2023

San Diego Regional Premiere

In this beloved 70s throwback, Tony Manero, a nineteen-year-old Brooklynite paint store clerk, spends his weekends at a local disco, where he moonlights as the king of the dance floor. When he and mesmerizing dancer Stephanie enter a dance competition, the pair's professional partnership blossoms into a deep friendship, and challenges both to reflect on what's important in life amidst rising social tensions and disillusionment. Featuring the timeless hits of the Bee Gees, classic disco tracks, and new original songs, this reimagined version of "Saturday Night Fever" transports you back to the era of disco balls, platform boots, and white suits. Featuring songs from the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, including "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than a Woman," as well as 70s favorites "Boogie Shoes," "Disco Inferno" and many more.

The Moonlight is nearing the end of its current season with a production of "Ragtime" through September 3 followed by the San Diego Regional Premiere of "Kinky Boots" September 14-October 1, 2022. In the fall, Moonlight Youth Theatre produces a full production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's "Mary Poppins" October 14-22, 2022.



For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.

ABOUT THE MOONLIGHT & MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS

Winner of several San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards, including "Best Resident Musical" for 2019's "West Side Story" and 2017's "In the Heights," Moonlight Stage Productions has been named "San Diego's #1 Outdoor Theatre" by readers of 'San Diego Magazine.' Moonlight Stage Productions provides high-caliber Broadway musical theatre in the 1800-person capacity Moonlight Amphitheatre, owned and operated by the City of Vista. Audiences attend from throughout San Diego, Southern Riverside, and Orange Counties, making the Moonlight a regional destination for Broadway musical theatre. The Moonlight's summer season of Broadway musicals is produced in the picturesque Moonlight Amphitheatre and has been a summertime tradition experienced by more than one million people since the theatre's founding by Kathy Brombacher in 1981. Throughout the decades, the Amphitheatre has seen numerous transformations, but nothing as dramatic as the total reconstruction of the stage house in 2008-2009. A state-of-the-art venue was revealed with a grand reopening in June 2009, including a modern stage and audience facilities. Since then, the Amphitheatre has extended its entertainment offerings with the addition of concerts and other special events held throughout the year through Moonlight Presents and ClubM. Moonlight Stage Productions is the cultural arts program of the City of Vista and is produced in partnership with the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which supports the programming at The Moonlight year-round in addition to offering youth education programs through Moonlight Youth Theatre. The Moonlight is led by Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini and Managing Director Mike Bradford.