Moonlight Amphitheatre Reopens With Weekend Of Movies

The series kicks off on October8.

The City of Vista's Moonlight Amphitheatre, shuttered since it closed in March due to the Pandemic, will welcome back guests to its first events with a weekend of Halloween-themed films on the big screen. Generously sponsored by Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps, "FrightFest 2020" will feature the paranormal hit "Poltergeist" on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; the family-friendly "Hocus Pocus" on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; and the campy musical romp "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" for two showings on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Gates open one hour before each film. Due to current restrictions on crowd size, each screening will be limited to 100 people, which is five percent of the venue's capacity with households distanced at least 6 feet apart.

"We are so fortunate to have a beautiful, expansive, outdoor venue that allows us to provide safe outdoor movie experiences during this time" says Managing Director, Colleen Kollar Smith. "We curated a weekend of movies that are enhanced when experienced with others, whether that be scarier, campier, or just more fun. Our staff is excitedly preparing to welcome guests and create a memorable weekend of shared experiences under the stars."

The Moonlight operates throughout the year as an outdoor movie venue and is following the State Industry Covid-19 Guidelines for reopening. Health and safety precautions for guests and staff will be in place, including requiring that masks be worn, temperature check upon entry, social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations.

Tickets are $22 for one film, $40 for two, and $54 for the entire weekend per person. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 24 at Noon online at moonlightstage.com, by phone at (760) 724-2110, or in-person at VisTix, 200 Civic Center Dr., Vista.

Moonlight's restaurant partner, Kitchens for Good, will provide pre-packaged snack, meal, and beverage options. Pre-ordering will be available so guests may pay ahead and simply pick up their order upon arrival. A small number of additional boxed-meals and snacks will be available onsite at the event and will be available while supplies last. Beer and wine will be available for sale with purchase of an item from the grill.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.

