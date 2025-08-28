La Jolla Playhouse to Present Return Engagement of WOW Festival's BURNOUT PARADISE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Jolla Playhouse will present a special week-long return engagement of Burnout Paradise, a favorite of the 2025 WOW Festival last April. Burnout Paradise, by the Australian company Pony Cam, will run December 17 – 21 in the Playhouse’s Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre.

Four performers mount four treadmills. What begins as a simple wager between performer and audience becomes a hilarious attempt to complete a series of escalating tasks that test the limits of the performer's bodies, spirits and minds. A delusional and physical celebration of our collective struggle to establish clear boundaries in our lives. Australia’s Pony Cam is known for bold, high-energy performances that blur the lines between theatre and physical endurance. Their work is evocative and unflinching, earning them a reputation as one of the most exciting experimental theatre companies of their generation. An international hit, Burnout Paradise has been hailed by Time Out as “one of the most frenetically uproarious shows of gloriously demented ecstasy," while the British Theatre Guide called it “a truly exceptional theatrical experience.” Don’t miss this limited encore run in San Diego!

Pony Cam is an award-winning experimental theatre collective of five theatre makers from across Australia. Driven by a desire to create experiences that defy expectations, they subvert familiar forms, activate unconventional spaces, and engage audiences in unexpected ways. With over five years of training together, their practice is instinctive, physical and highly playful. Each work is unique, but all are united by a commitment to reimagine our impact on the world, celebrate community, and find joy—even in the face of tragedy. Pony Cam has recently performed in Edinburgh and New York, bringing their bold vision to international stages.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP