Interview: Kürt Norby of THE PROM at San Diego Musical Theatre

In “The Prom”, when a high school student wants to take her girlfriend to prom, but is met with resistance by the school and community, four eccentric Broadway actors come to town to save the day. Kürt Norby plays one of those well-meaning, if misguided, artists as Broadway veteran Barry Glickman. Kürt talks about bringing this character and this show to life at San Diego Musical Theatre through June 1st.

Kürt Norby, who was most recently seen and won the San Diego Theatre Critics Award for his role in “Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812,” plays Barry Glickman. Norby says that this musical and the role of Barry appealed to him.

“At his most fabulous times, Barry is basically me as a kid alone in my room; a musical theatre queen. Unfortunately, Barry is a narcissistic Broadway actor whose shows keep failing. He decides to become a celebrity activist to get good press. But his pet project results in the healing of his heart.

“The Prom” is a hilarious and heartfelt musical about a group of failed Broadway actors who become celebrity activists to help overcome their reputation for being narcissists. They take up the cause of Emma, an ostracized lesbian teen in small-town Indiana, whose school cancels prom instead of allowing her to bring a girl as her date. By helping Emma get her prom, the self-absorbed Broadway actors have a change of heart while helping the town learn inclusivity and empathy.”

Kürt is a professional performer, and this show has a lot of fun playing with some of these outrageous versions of the profession and finding ways to make them relatable to everyone.

“It’s some of the most fun times I’ve ever had on stage! As actors, we get so wrapped up in creating our world and wanting to ensure it’s perfect for the audience. We are so wrapped up that sometimes we forget that our show is not what the world revolves around. And the characters we play are in a bubble of positivity and adulation, which skews their self-importance. Thankfully, in the Theatre world, these people are very few and far between. It’s hard to take yourself too seriously when your job is to make believe and play. That said, I know we can all see ourselves in these characters.”

“The Prom” is fast-paced and funny, with standout moments for a number of characters. Norby says that it is difficult to pick any one moment he loves the most.

“It’s genuinely impossible to pick out a favorite moment, but there’s a whole section of the show where scene after scene is a tour de force performance by each of our main characters. Each one a show-stopping number.”

As fun as “The Prom” is, the story still feels relevant, and Kürt hopes that audiences will be both entertained and empowered by it.

“On one hand, things haven’t changed, unfortunately. But on the other hand, what’s changed is the courage of our youth. When I was in high school, I never dared come out because I was too frightened. But now, more young people are bravely opening up about who they are. Something I wish I had the courage to do back then. That also has to do with there being a much more welcoming environment to do so, which is truly the most important thing ever!

I hope “The Prom” reminds audiences that there will always be a kid out there searching for someone to help make them brave. Be that person. If you are that kid who needs help being brave, you are not alone. We've got your back.”

How To Get Tickets

‘The Prom” is running at San Diego Musical Theatre through June 1st. For ticket and show time information, go to www.sdmt.org

Photo credit: Julie Licari

