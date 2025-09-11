Interview: Daniel Redman & Dr. Katie B. Turner of THORN & PETAL at Trinity Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new theatrical experience is set to debut in San Diego, inviting audiences to step into the life of one of the city’s overlooked historical figures. “Thorn & Petal,” written and produced by Daniel Redman and directed by Dr. Katie B. Turner, tells the story of Louis Rose, San Diego’s first known Jewish settler, through immersive, interactive theatre. Running September 12–21 at Trinity Theatre Company in the Mission Valley Mall, the production blends humor, history, and audience participation with a cast of emerging San Diego performers.

Before our iconic skyline, there was a pioneer with a vision. Arriving in a nascent San Diego, Louis Rose wasn’t just one of its earliest developers; he was also the city’s first identifiable Jewish settler, weaving his cultural thread into the fabric of a growing town. His story comes to life through a talented young San Diego cast, including Hunter Katz, Braxton Bell, Ryan Yerger, Holly Hood, Daniel Alguire, David Lanni, Izabella Soto, Lucien Escarguel, Maddoxx Ross, and JC Sanmarti.

To learn more about how this unique production came to life, playwright Daniel Redman and director Dr. Katie B. Turner discuss their journey in bringing this piece to life, reflecting the history, humor, and heartbeat of San Diego.

To begin, Daniel reflected on why Louis Rose’s story resonated with him and why immersive theatre felt like the right way to tell it.

DAN: “We had completed a dozen San Diego History themed dinner theater events and portrayed people like Wyatt Earp, Alonzo Horton, and Ida Bailey. In research, Louis Rose popped up in some footnotes, connected to the research that Donald Harrison had done. I immediately connected to the story in learning the first thing about Rose, that he was the first Jewish settler in San Diego. I grew up having to manage my own Jewish assimilation story every school year, knowing I would be the only tribesperson in my class. This project turned into notes for a full stage production as I was being emotionally impacted by some of the news and hate-fueled rhetoric toward Jewish people last year.”

Turning personal connection into a stage story takes collaboration, and both Daniel and Katie found common ground in how to approach history with humor and audience engagement.

DAN: “It’s been weirdly EASY to collaborate as we have a common belief in how an audience can and should be engaged and a love of historical representation. We approached this from different angles as my expertise has been rooted in Improv allowing a belief in an actors ability to navigate unpredictable situations (with backstops).”



KATIE: “Absolutely-, Dan and I share a lot of common background and philosophies about theatre. His show, 'The Whaley House Experience,' is what got me hooked into History Theater Co. in the first place. Perform historical characters in a historical location in a show involving improv and the audience? Yes, please! So our combined love of history and improv and my own 25 years of experience in traditional theatre, including devising new works, helped us find our way toward this funny, touching, and educational script.”

Of course, with “immersive” in the description, audiences might wonder just how involved they’ll need to be once the lights go up, but never fear, it’s an opportunity for those who want to get involved, and if you don’t, it is still a full theatrical experience.

DAN: “The audience is going to have a particularly critical task in the first act! The construction of a key San Diego city facility will be built live and used through a number of scenes. It will be a gift that continues to give. Above that, I wouldn’t prepare the audience for a significant amount of movement or orchestration of the plot. A lot of the interactivity will come from the actors bringing the audience into the conversation and looking for their feedback in some instances.”

KATIE: “Right, there is some engagement, but it's very light. No one has to participate if they don't want to. As this is a story about the San Diego Community, we just wanted to make sure that today's San Diegans had some chances to get involved in the action!”

While the format invites today’s audiences into the action, the story itself still reaches back to San Diego’s earliest roots, asking what lessons from the past feel relevant now.

DAN: “We get to see a largely forgotten but critical aspect of San Diego’s early formation. It might not be a huge reveal to folks that the local government was wildly corrupt from the beginning. Not to say that is true today, but I think these days people are putting politics and political figures under a microscope in a way that is unprecedented (probably for good reason). We get to see the root of why we want to have that accountability today.”



KATIE: “I love how this show reminds us that immigrants were the driving force behind America's development. Everyone in this play is descended from immigrants or is an immigrant themselves, and every one of them considered themselves fully American. This play humanizes the story of immigration and its indelible impact on our country at a time when we truly need to be reminded of that. Focusing on humor and celebration helps cast a positive light on what today is a polarizing topic for many.”

Ultimately, both Redman and Turner hope that audiences leave not only entertained but also uplifted and connected after experiencing Thorn & Petal.

DAN:” San Diego pride, connection to the Louis Rose story, happiness. Community belonging and overall the kind of happiness that comes from watching a show like Ted Lasso that just makes your soul feel slightly less tortured.”



KATIE: “All of the above, haha! Yes, a smile on their face and positive knowledge about an early figure who contributed to his own Jewish community and to the larger community of San Diego in a way that we still benefit from today would be a great result. If they leave a little curious to know more and humming one of the songs from the show, even better.”

“Thorn & Petal” brings history to life with laughter, community spirit, and a touch of San Diego pride. For audiences, it’s not just a story about the past, but an invitation to be part of the city’s ongoing story.

How To Get Tickets

“Thorn & Petal” is playing September 12th - 21st at Trinity Theatre in the Mission Valley Mall, 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 129, San Diego, CA 92108. For ticket and showtime information, please go to www.trinityttc.org

Photo Credit: Trinit Theatre Standing left: Daniel Alguire; seated, front row: David Lanni and Holly Hood. Seated, back row Braxton Bell, JC Sanmarti.

