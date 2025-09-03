Grossmont College Theatre Arts Kicks Off Season with a Comic Classic & a Viking Adventure

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for laughter, chaos, and a whole lot of fun as the Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department launches its new season with The Servant of Two Masters, running October 2–4 and 9–11, 2025, at the Stagehouse Theatre.

Translated by AJ Knox, adapted by Samantha Ginn and AJ Knox, and directed by Geno Carr, this centuries-old comedy is as fresh and funny as ever. Meet Truffaldino, a servant with big dreams and even bigger problems—namely, trying to keep two masters happy without getting caught. With slapstick humor, disguises, and nonstop twists, The Servant of Two Masters promises a whirlwind of laughter that will leave audiences grinning from ear to ear.

Director Geno Carr shared his excitement: “I’ve loved The Servant of Two Masters for a long time, and this new adaptation takes the comedy to a whole new level. It’s painfully funny, and I can’t wait for audiences to join in the fun!”

The cast includes:

Lizzie Cisneros, Antonio Cobian, Sarah Grubstad, Devon Guevara, Kaylee Kloberdanz, Tori Mitchell, Andrew Nagby, Knight Padillo, Emma Sanabria-Fandino, and Soshie Wisner.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! On October 17 and 18, join them for The Adventures of Shelby the Viking by Omri Schein, directed by Shana Wride and supported by the Rice Family Foundation.

Shelby isn’t your average Viking-in-training. Sent off to slay a dragon, Shelby has zero interest in swinging a sword—their dream is to become a pastry chef! Along the way, Shelby crosses paths with quirky mythological creatures and discovers that sometimes the greatest adventure is daring to be yourself. This playful, big-hearted tale is perfect for the whole family.

The cast includes: Lizzie Cisneros, Tori Mitchell, Andrew Nagby, Prizzy Rogers, Zen Schenkelberg, Starr Spencer, and Soshie Wisner.

The Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department is known for high-energy productions that showcase the next generation of theatre artists. With faculty credits at The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, and even Broadway’s Come from Away, students gain professional-level training on stage and behind the scenes.

Performances take place in the Stagehouse Theatre inside the Performing and Visual Arts Center (Building 22) at 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020. Free guest parking is available in Lot #1 South, during the performances.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP