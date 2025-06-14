Feature: Ariella Kvashny on playing Laurey, Love and Independence in OKLAHOMA! at Cygnet Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When “Oklahoma!” opens at Cygnet Theatre on Saturday, June 14th, it brings a fresh take on an American classic complete with romance, tension, and timeless tunes. At the heart of it is San Diego native Ariella Kvashny as Laurey Williams. During our chat, every single one of my animals wandered into the room to listen (something they never do), confirming she’s the perfect casting as farm girl Laurey (or maybe a Disney Princess, why not both?)

Kvashny shares what it’s like stepping into this iconic role, blending old and new in the show’s revival, and what it means to be part of Cygnet’s final production before their big move.

“Oklahoma!” is a classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical set in 1906, where becoming a state is a possibility for the residents of Indian territory, while farm girl Laurey (Ariella Kvashny) is torn between cowboy Curly (Michael Louis Cusimano) and brooding farmhand Jud (Jacob Caltrider).

The show recently underwent a modern revival in 2019 in New York, blending the classic musical people know and love with the more modern revival. Ariella sets the scene for this production and what audiences can expect.

"Our 'Oklahoma!' is like a midway point between the revival and your traditional Oklahoma," says Ariella. "It's very much the 'Oklahoma' people know and love, but with twists and ways to make the story more pertinent to who people are today. It's still a period piece, but with a more modern approach and feel. Sean (Murray), our director, has been amazing at giving us the freedom to explore the roles. I'm hoping people come to see my Lori, Judd, and Curly in a way that they've never experienced, while still getting that very classic feeling."

Jacob Caltrider, Ariella Kvashny, Michael Louis Cusimano

Photo by Karli Cadel Photography

Laurey is a smart and independent farm girl raised by her aunt, but also dreams of love and a family. Kvashny says that this duality makes Laurey fun to explore and perform in this production.

"The challenge of this piece for me is that all the Laureys I've seen have been very damsel in distress, ingenues who are dreamy, and she has moments of that in the text. I think if you look at what she's saying, the source material, and even the lyrics, although they're often played against what she really means, she's a hyper-independent woman. She was raised to be that, she has been left alone with her aunt since she was very young to take care of this farm. So she already is at a different point in her life than most women at that time were. It also gives her a lot to lose because, at that time, anything she were to inherit or own would go to a man. I think it makes the story more interesting to explore how independent she can be, while also still wanting love, a family life, and the things she wasn't able to experience in her childhood. Her not knowing how to navigate wanting them, but also being afraid to let it in, I think, is a timeless way to approach this. I think there are so many nuances within it. I've been really having fun trying to explore and like walk that fine line."

This production draws inspiration from both the classic and revival versions, as well as the source material —a play that premiered almost 100 years ago, which somehow feels all the more relevant in the current day.

"I think something that people don't expect from “Oklahoma!” that our director Sean (Murray) and the rest of the cast have been trying to bring out is the rich history of what was going on during that time frame. We've been trying to pull a lot of the essence from” Green Grow the Lilacs,” written by Lynn Riggs, which is the play source material that “Oklahoma!” is based on. Every version of “Oklahoma” I've seen has been wonderful, but it's been very surface-level. I think there are some very dark and very hopeful themes about being a territory that's becoming a state in a new nation, in a time when we are currently struggling with our nation and the divide that has been happening. I think there are many parallels in this story that we're seeing right now in the present day, especially from the source material, which was written by someone from Oklahoma. So there are just so many ties that I don't think people realize when they see “Oklahoma!” that are very relevant."

Laurey’s two suitors are Curly, a charismatic cowboy played by Michael Louis Cusimano, and the farmhand Judd, who is a bit more of a loner, played by Jacob Caltrider. Ariella says that the opportunity to get to rehearse and create this show with these two actors and portray their complicated love triangle has been an amazing experience.

"Having Michael and Jacob is so amazing because they give me so much to work with! I've known Jacob for a long time, and he's just such an available actor, so willing to explore so many different things. I think that's something that we're trying to bring out with Judd as a more misunderstood character at first, to have Lori struggle between head and heart, as well as the situations we’re put in as women and how scary it can be to say “no” to a man.

This is my first time working with Michael, and I have nothing but the best things to say about him. He is a dream to work with. We have a natural banter that is perfect for Lori and Curly so it's made things really fun. I think people will hopefully pick up on the very natural chemistry that we have. One thing that Sean wants to bring out in this production is that Laurey has valid options and is inclined to want to experience parts of both."

While Kvashny says that this production is full of moments she is excited for the audience to experience, here are two of those moments she knows will be fun for everyone to see.

“There are so many good ones! The dream ballet is the best. I can't wait for people to see that. I don't want to give too much away, but it's such a wild ride for Lori. I really love the proposal scene with Curly because up until that moment, I feel like these characters have just been head-to-head with each other the whole time. It's so satisfying to get there and finally be able to give in and play the love, as opposed to playing the 'I like you, but I can't show it' game."

Ariella Kvashny, Michael Louis Cusimano

Photo by Karli Cadel Photography

Along with closing out the current Cygnet season, “Oklahoma!” is also the final production at the iconic Cygnet barn theatre in Old Town San Diego. Kavshny grew up seeing shows in this space and thinks this show is the perfect way to end this era for Cygnet before they open their new theatre in September with “Folles” at Liberty Station.

"It feels like the perfect show to close this out. I was actually so surprised they had never done “Oklahoma!” in that space before because it's meant to be in Old Town. It's the perfect backdrop, it's in a barn, what more could you ask for? I grew up watching Cygnet shows in this space, and it's very special to be a part of the closing of that space for them. I'm so excited for their new chapter. I feel like this is the perfect send-off."

How To Get Tickets

“Oklahoma!” plays at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town through July 27th. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.cygnettheatre.org.

