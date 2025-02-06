Ethan Ramos: A Life Lived Full Out, Onstage and Off

Written by Guest Student Blogger Scottie Smith

On January 23, 2025, the world lost a bright light. Our local theatre community lost a talented performer. I lost my dance partner, audience buddy, dear friend and the third part of our dressing room Pentatonix tribute band. Ethan Ramos was all of these things, but most of all, he was the best human.

I first met Ethan when I was in the 7th grade and he was in 8th. This was the year we returned to physical school after Covid and not only was it my first year of middle school, I was new to the district and I barely knew anyone. I had auditioned for The Wizard of Oz with Moonlight Youth Theatre and was not so patiently waiting for the callback list to be posted. When it was finally posted and I read through the list, one name stood out to me - Ethan Ramos.

Ethan had done the “Welcome to Madison Middle School” video, which was the video welcoming everyone to school and talking about the guidelines after Covid. He was the perfect person to be the face of that video because Ethan truly welcomed everyone. His smile alone would put you at ease and during that time, I really needed it. I know I wasn’t the only one.

Credit: Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The day after callbacks, Ethan came up to me with a really bright smile and introduced himself as “the guy from callbacks.” That was the beginning of our friendship. I was so thankful he came up to me because that day I found a kindred spirit. The thing that was so special about Ethan is that everyone who met him felt the same way.

Ethan was always excited for others when they received opportunities inside and outside of theatre. When we both found out we had been cast in a professional production of Into the Woods at Moonlight Stage Productions, we squealed, celebrated, and laughed with joy. Outside of theatre, he could be found cheering on his brother Blake when making a basket, hitting a home run, or…actually, those are the only two sports terms I know. But whatever sport Blake was doing, Ethan was there and he was proud.

He was always compassionate to others even when he himself was having a bad day. I only saw him stressed out when he thought he was letting someone down. Since he was always thinking of others, I can’t think of a single time when he ever let us down. He loved his parents and teachers and always wanted to make them proud.

Ethan never marked. He was always performing full out and truly shined both onstage and off. Professionally, he performed in Into the Woods and Cinderella at Moonlight Stage Productions and Welcome to Sleepy Hollow at Oceanside Theatre Company. At Rancho Buena Vista High School, he played Aslaksen in Enemy of the People, the Beast in Disney’s Descendants, Prince Dauntless in Once Upon a Mattress, Marlin in Finding Nemo Jr., Production Tenor in Singin’ in the Rain, and more. He was Vice-President of our Bravo Club and was applying to be a Student Thespian Officer with the California International Thespian Society, a role I’m certain he would have fulfilled above the highest standard, like he did everything else.

He loved being a student blogger for BroadwayWorld San Diego and writing about the things that he was passionate about. Ethan placed a huge emphasis for more inclusivity in the arts and advocating for the arts through media. He loved making trailers for our shows and making videos in general. His most recent one was for Enemy of the People.

Ethan also loved being a part of the Reliable Connections Club and National Honor Society at our school. He actually convinced all the drama kids to join the Reliable Connections Club because they have the best snacks, but without a doubt, he was the most reliable person any of us knew. He could be found with a Dutch Bros Coffee in one hand and hot cheetos in the other.

It’s hard to think about the past right now, but even harder to think about the future. A future without Ethan doesn’t feel right or fair. I keep thinking ahead of things like Wicked For Good coming out in theaters and Ethan not being there. But, I know deep in my heart that he’s probably sitting next to the editor right now, rewatching Cynthia Erivo sing “No Good Deed” over and over again and gently pushing the people at the studio for an earlier release date. I know when it is released he’ll be sitting right next to his best friends, Bailey, Jenna, Taylor, and Quetzie. And when I’m singing along to the soundtrack, I know he’ll be the Elphaba to my Glinda.

Most important of all, Ethan was one of the best friends you could ever have. To live like Ethan means to be the best version of you and to take care of everyone around you. Writing this blog is one way I am trying to live like Ethan. How will you?

A Memorial Service will be held for Ethan on February 8, 2025, at 12:00 PM at Anthem Church (760 Sycamore Ave C, Vista, CA 92083), with a Reception and Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 PM at Morris B. Vance Community Room, Vista Civic Center (200 Civic Center Dr, Vista, CA 92084).

To honor Ethan’s passion and spirit, his family has established the Live Like Ethan Scholarship Fund through Rancho Buena Vista High School Drama Program to help young artists pursue their dreams, just as he did—with love, kindness, and an open heart.

To make a donation to the scholarship fund in his memory visit: rbvdrama.weebly.com/live-like-ethan.html