Guest Blog: 'It’s a Huge Responsibility': Actor Duane Gooden on His Journey To Becoming MAMA GOOSE at Stratford East

There is no role in British theatre quite like the Pantomime Dame. The thrill I feel right now, heading into rehearsals at the legendary Stratford East, is electric. Stepping into a legacy that is equal parts mother, mayhem, and magnificent spectacle is an absolute gift for me.

This year, I have the supreme honour of being Stratford East’s leading lady: Mama Goose. It’s a huge responsibility to take on the roll of this indispensable, irresponsible, beautifully burdened heart of our most cherished theatrical Christmas tradition.

As I write this, we are just past the halfway mark in rehearsals, and I am loving every glorious, complicated moment. To be entrusted with the titular character, the local lass grappling with the choice between being a good goose mother and descending into the grubby grasp of modern consumerism, greed and gold, is very exciting. The writing and directing team of Vikki Stone and Tonderai Munyevu are exceptional. This dynamic duo are shaping the show into a very special experience.

The performance our audiences will see this Christmas is built on much more than just the eccentrically, entertaining egg-citing script they have written; it’s built on a lifetime of local tradition, a fabulous time in ‘Dame Apprenticeship,’ and a proud connection to my own heritage.

Like countless children across the UK, my understanding of panto began with those unforgettable Christmassy trips to my local theatre. For me it was Nottinghamshire. Growing up in the leafy, middle-class suburb of Gedling, those seasonal visits were pure magic. They taught me that this tradition, at its core, is a celebration of the community it serves. The jokes, the accents, the references, they all spoke directly to us. That foundation and of course many years training and working as a versatile actor in a number of different types of plays and musicals led me to what I call my dame apprenticeship.

Grace Venus and Duane Gooden in rehearsals

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

My first foray into the frills and fearless farcical comedy of being on a pantomime stage myself felt like being thrown in at the deep end. In my first ever panto I performed in, I played the Dame (Widow Twankey) in Aladdin at the Broadway Theatre Catford. I was incredibly lucky to have had one of the best mentors in the business in my corner: Richard Cheshire.

Richard (who is now behind the only Pantomime degree in the world at Staffordshire University) was a phenomenal mentor along with our brilliant Musical Supervisor, David Roper. They taught me that the Dame is a finely-tuned comic. The matriarch who is equal parts outrageous clown and emotional bedrock. To truly bring a character like Mama Goose and Widow Twankey to life I have to dig far deeper than my Gedling roots.

The culture and energy of East London are distinct, and the Stratford East audience expects a panto that genuinely reflects their community. So I proudly draw on the vibrant, rich cultures of my Jamaican family and my West African ancestors. This huge amount of history gives me a treasure trove of inspiration. It informs the rhythm and accents of my delivery, the vibrancy of the character's movement, and the sheer joy I try to inject into every moment. It’s about channelling the vibrant cultural pulse of the diaspora via a deep sense of community pride, through the lens of a classic British tradition. This is what makes Stratford East pantos so special.

Che Walker and Duane Gooden in rehearsals

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Our Mama Goose may be chasing a golden egg, but her heart - and mine - is firmly rooted in the community. I have lived in South East London for almost 25 years now so it’s a community I am very much connected to. I can’t wait to share this beautifully chaotic character with our culturally diverse audiences this Christmas. Come and join the fun, cheer for Mama, and maybe even shout "It’s behind you!" - I’ll be ready.

Mama Goose is at Stratford East from 21 November - 3 January 2026

Photo Credits: Mark Senior