DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY SIDED TAVERN Tour Comes to San Diego

A Nederlander Presentation has announced that single tickets for the North American Tour of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, based on the global roleplaying phenomenon Dungeons & Dragons, are now on sale. DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern will play in San Diego at the historic Balboa Theatre from Tuesday, November 18 through Sunday, November 23. Tickets will be available at the Balboa Theatre Box Office and online at BroadwaySD.com. Group orders for 10 or more can be made by emailing Groups@BroadwaySD.com.

Step into the heart of the Forgotten Realms for an interactive fantasy adventure where audiences choose their heroes, battle monsters and help three adventurers on an epic quest to save the world. Unlike traditional theatre, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern is a blend of gaming, live performance and one-of-a-kind storytelling.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game® with a community of more than 50 million players worldwide and celebrating 50 years of incredible adventures, introduces DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern. This award-winning immersive theater experience takes audiences beyond the tabletop and onto the stage where each performance combines comedy, emotion, and thrilling moments to deliver a unique narrative shaped by the audience.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern has captivated audiences worldwide since launching its global production off-Broadway in New York City in May 2024, before making its international debut at the iconic Sydney Opera House in December 2024. During the groundbreaking New York engagement, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern received rave reviews. Variety noted, “a cacophony of huzzahs from the crowd, for the nail-biting and thrilling Twenty-Sided Tavern!” The Nerdist noted that DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern is, “RIP-ROARINGLY FUNNY.” Rolling Stone called it, “a show that weaves the UNPREDICTABILITY of improv and the game itself into a feat of controlled chaos.”

“Launching the D&D Tavern in New York has been an amazing journey, and I am thrilled with all of the friends we have made along the way – but every day we also receive emails from people all over the country asking us to come to their city, ” said Executive Producer and Creator David Carpenter. “It’s now time for us to pack up our dice and give our nationwide fans what they have been asking for. Running over a year off-Broadway has been a dream come true and has set us up for huge success nationwide.”

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern was created by David Carpenter and co-produced by David Carpenter and Showpath Entertainment Ltd under license by Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast.

ABOUT DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN

At DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the audience is not just a viewer but the "fourth player, "influencing key decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows you to vote on where the story will go — what characters appear, what experiences they explore, and more. With a cast of five actors and over 30 playable characters, audiences will experience an expansive fantasy world set in the Forgotten Realms, and face riddles, puzzles, combat, and more, to help shape the story. Laughter flows like ale and with the audience in full control and exciting reveals around every corner, no two shows are alike! For those seeking a more daring experience, there are opportunities to join the action onstage and test your strength (or dexterity, or wisdom, or charisma) through a variety of rollicking games, including trivia, charades, and the ever-popular Fantasy Beer Pong. Featuring behind-the-scenes talent from popular theatrical shows such as Dimension 20, Marvel’s Rogers: The Musical, Beavis and Butthead and more, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the game you know and the experience you’ll love but bigger and better than ever.

ABOUT David Carpenter

David is the Executive Producer and Creator of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern and the Founder and CEO of Gamiotics, Inc which is bringing gamification to the live entertainment experience. The platform allows for the next generation of live experience story-telling by putting agency into the audiences hands. A Tony-nominated Broadway producer, he has spent nearly 25 years working on and off-Broadway and is excited to bring a whole new way of interactive stories to the live stage. www.Gamiotics.com

ABOUT SHOWPATH ENTERTAINMENT LTD

As the Live Stage Production arm of The Path Entertainment Group, Showpath pushes the boundaries of exceptional theater in order to reach a global audience. With a sharp focus on an innovative range of large scale live stage productions which span international markets including North America, Australia, Asia and Europe. Showpath works with both existing titles and IP , such as The SpongeBob Musical, to develop, nourish and push the boundaries of world class live stage Productions.

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more. Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP , including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

ABOUT WIZARDS OF THE COAST

Wizards of the Coast develops and publishes legendary games that inspire creativity, forge friendships and build communities of global fans. A division of Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company (NASDAQ: HAS), Wizards delivers premium experiences for gamers across tabletop, video games, and digital platforms based on both new and time-honored brands, including its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, and from Hasbro’s unparalleled portfolio of thousands of iconic marks. Wizards’ diverse studio network includes first-party developers Archetype Entertainment, Invoke Studios, Atomic Arcade and Skeleton Key as well as co-venture and license partners. Headquartered in Renton, Washington, Wizards fosters world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, visit https://company.wizards.com or Wizards of the Coast on LinkedIn.