Cygnet Theatre Announces Upcoming Program Changes

The changes begin with a second extension ofÂ Cabaret run dates.

Aug. 30, 2022 Â 

Cygnet Theatre announces changes to its fall programming. The changes begin with a second extension of Cabaret run dates. This dark and daring musical will now run through October 2, 2022 to close out Season 18. The first show of Season 19, which was originally set to be the World Premiere of The Little Fellow (Or - The Queen of Tarts Tells All) by Kate Hamill, will be moved to the final slot of the season. The new run dates will be October 25 - November 19, 2023.

At the beginning of the run of Cabaret, the production suffered setbacks due to a high number of COVID cases among cast and crew, coupled with an unforeseen HVAC issue that made the theatre temperature unsuitable for patrons.

Executive Director Bill Schmidt stated "Due to the popularity of Cabaret and the obstacles which led to performance cancellations, we made the difficult decision to move our programming for The Little Fellow to the end of Season 19 and extend the run of Cabaret. Given the high ticket demand and our commitment to the artists and designers who worked so hard to bring this musical to life, this decision made the most fiscal and artistic sense."

Artistic Director Sean Murray added "We cannot wait for audiences to see The Little Fellow and we are disappointed that we won't be able to bring it to our stage earlier, but it is definitely worth the wait. We are so grateful to our designers, actors and especially to playwright Kate Hamill for their gracious understanding and support."

Cabaret will be followed by A Christmas Carol, which runs from Nov. 22 - Dec. 24, 2022. Now in its eighth year, Cygnet's long-running Scrooge has hung up his night cap and taking on the role for 2022 is Artistic Director Sean Murray.

Tickets for Cabaret and A Christmas Carol are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com. Single tickets for The Little Fellow (Or - The Queen of Tarts Tells All) will be available for purchase by August of 2023 and are available now as part of a subscription package.

