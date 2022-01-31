Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of A TWISTED BARGAIN

Compulsion Dance & Theatre has announced the cast for the World Premiere of A Twisted Bargain, the first play in Michael Mizerany's Thrillogy Series.

A Twisted Bargain, inspired by the life and crimes of Leopold and Loeb, is a psychological thriller examining the volatile relationship of Michael Franklin & Xander Roberts. Michael is obsessed with crime & cruelty, Xander is obsessed with Michael, thus began their pact of "quid pro quo" where sex and violence are brutally intertwined. A story of obsession, manipulation and murder.

The cast features Juan Ayala as Michael Franklin and Hunter Brown as Xander Roberts.

Juan Ayala is a Venezuelan actor. He received his B.F.A in Acting at the California Institute of the Arts, where he got to play various classical and devised roles, onstage and on camera. He is well versed in acrobatics, dance, and clowning; thanks to his experience with physical theatre. Since graduating, he's worked on several projects including independent films, dance films, and Voice Over Animated shorts. He is very happy to be doing live theatre again. www.ayalacting.com

Hunter Brown is a San Diego based artist, and is incredibly excited to perform with Compulsion Dance & Theatre again! Past roles include: Brad Majors (Rocky Horror Show), Bart (Wally & His Lover Boys), and the Emcee (Cabaret.).

A Twisted Bargain will run April 1-10, 2022 at The Forum Stage at The Tenth Avenue Arts Center. This production is rated Mature for pervasive sexual themes and content, male nudity, profanity and violence.

Tickets go on sale March 15, 2022. For more information, visit https://www.compulsiondancetheatre.org/