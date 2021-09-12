BWW Review: THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Coronado Playhouse

Coronado Playhouse welcomes back their audience with the charming musical review THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND. The piece is a review of John Kander and Fred Ebb's works, both the adored and some that may be a little more obscure. With a charismatic cast, the show delivers on a fun return to the playhouse stage and runs through October 10th.

The five-person cast includes Alyssa Anne Austin, Allie Demers, Johnny Hayes, Janet Hwu, Shaun Lim who sing, dance, and even rollerskate when the song requires. The performances showcase songs from hits like CHICAGO, CABARET, and KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, as well as some of the lesser revered THE RINK, FLORA THE RED MENACE, and THE ACT.

All performers have their moments to shine. Allie Demers has a lovely rendition of "Colored Lights" that is cute funny, and wistful. Alyssa Anne Austin makes a convincing case (along with some cheeky choreography) to find a fulfilling hobby in "Arthur in the Afternoon." Shaun Lim adores himself the sweetest girl in the world in "Sara Lee."

Janet Hwu offers a delightfully comedic counterpoint in her duet "The Grass is Always Greene." Johnny Hayes is very strong on a song that can be a very difficult needle to thread with "Kiss Of The Spider Woman." Lim and Hayes also provide a very funny duet in "The Rink."

Directed and choreographed by Lauren Haughton Gillis, the show keeps up a lively pace and features fun choreography. The set design by Reiko Huffman captures the feeling of the musical review and snapshots from Broadway shows while also leaving plenty of room for performing. Projections by Scott Boynton are used very well throughout the show.

The band, led by Conductor and keyboardist Richard Dueñez Morrison, along with Sarah Sutton, Mary Elledge, Matt Gill, and Skye Landers keep the music jazzy and energetic.

THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND is also a poignant choice of show to open with after being closed due to the pandemic. Resilience and taking the good with the bad is what life is all about. As the title song says "One day it's kicks, then it's kicks in the shins, But the planet spins, and the world goes 'round."

THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND is playing through October 10th at Coronado Playhouse. For ticket and showtime information go to www.coronadoplayhouse.org

Coronado Playhouse is requiring that all patrons must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or must produce a negative PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of the performance, in order to attend. As well, all patrons must wear a mask (covering mouth and nose) while in the theatre.





Photo Credit: The cast of THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND, Coronado Playhouse