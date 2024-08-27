BWW Q&A: Nicholas Alexander on JERSEY BOYS at CCAE Theatricals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jersey Boys, the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier award-winning musical, will be staged at the Center Theater in Escondido from September 13 to October 6, 2024. This San Diego Regional Premiere, directed by T.J. Dawson, tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, following their rise to fame and the challenges they faced offstage. The cast includes Nicholas Alexander as Frankie Valli, Anthony Carro as Tommy DeVito, Taubert Nadalini as Bob Gaudio, and Noah Archibald as Nick Massi, showcasing iconic hits such as "Sherry" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." The production highlights a collaboration between CCAE Theatricals and 3D Theatricals, promising a captivating experience for audiences.

Preview performances are the first couple shows of every run prior to opening night. Preview tickets are lower price and offer the opportunity to experience the show while the creative team are still polishing and making changes. This is a vital element of a show’s evolution, allowing the creative team to step back and see the show through the eyes and experience of the audience. CCAE Theatricals staff speak to the audience briefly before the show starts, and the creative team may be seated near you taking notes.

Nicholas Alexander he/him (Frankie Valli) is ecstatic to be joining this fantastic cast of Jersey Boys, crossing a role off of his bucket list. Some of his favorite credits include: In the Heights (Sonny), Mamma Mia (Pepper), All Shook Up (Ensemble) (Moonlight Stage Productions); Jesus Christ Superstar (Simon), Bright Star (Max), Beauty & the Beast (Lefou) (Candlelight Pavilion); The Grinch (Buzz Who/Papa & Max US) (The Old Globe); Big River (Tom Sawyer), Rent (Roger) (Performance Riverside); Spring Awakening (Otto) (Barn Stage Company); Sweet Charity (Daddy Brubeck) (The Welk). He is the Artistic Director for a children’s Theatre organization and would like to thank his wife and daughter for being the reason why he continues to create art. www.theaterartsproject.org

What inspired you to become an actor and pursue a career in theatre?

I didn’t start doing theatre until my junior year of high school, I was pressured into it by my marching band Director Since he doubled as the music Director for the shows. And that one show snowballed into a College major, Which turned into a career in theatre. But the thing that inspired me to continue in this industry was the sense of family and community that you would gain from doing shows. Finding a place where you all share the same love that is creating art is truly amazing.

Can you share with us the journey of landing the role of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys?

This process was a long one and rightfully so. Watching and meeting the artistic team multiple times was so informative. They were very specific which gave me a lot of information to work with and pay homage to Frankie.

How does it feel to cross off a role from your bucket list?

This role was number one on my bucket list, I’m so very excited and nervous to play Frankie. My grandmother was an Italian from New York Who grew up watching the rise of the Four Seasons. And she always wanted to see me play this role so it’s an exciting opportunity for me to cross Frankie Valli off my bucket list and dedicate this show to her.

Can you tell us about the preparation process for this role?

I did a lot of vocal preparation to make sure I had the right tone and had all of the iconic high notes. But a lot of it was understanding Frankie’s journey in his life and diving into his head space of these life experiences.

What can audiences expect from the upcoming Jersey Boys shows?

This is a super fun show with an insane amount of talent and heart. The audience should come expecting to hear all of the classics that they love so much but what I don’t think they’re expecting are the stories of these four guys from Jersey, who just wanted the world to hear them. When you wash away all of the glitz and the glam, it truly is a show that is so relatable to so many people.

Finally, what message do you want to leave with your audience after they watch you perform in Jersey Boys?

It is never too late to forgive and reconnect. We get caught up with all of these little things that happen in our families and our lives, but when it comes down to it, all we are looking for is to be seen and heard and to love one another. Lots of things coming and go, but so do people and it’s important for us to be able to hold onto them.

