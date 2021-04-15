BWW Feature: Celebrate Shakespeare's Birthday at These Festivities!

"There was a star danced, and under that was I born." Sure, William Shakespeare may not have been referring to his own birthday in that quote from MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, but then again there is nothing that says he didn't want people to celebrate his birthday with great fanfare. So if you are a lover of the Bard, and want to celebrate his birthday and his works, look no further for some ideas to get the celebration started!

While we may not know Shakespeare's exact birthdate, it is known that it is in April and it is traditionally observed on April 23rd. San Diego theatres have ways to celebrate all things, Shakespeare, starting from right now through April April 24th!

The Old Globe

The Old Globe has many events to celebrate from in-depth discussions to family fun for all ages!

April 15th 6:30pm - THINKING SHAKESPEARE LIVE: INFINITE BOOK

A part of Barry Edelstein's noted series on Shakespeare, this event looks at Shakespeare's language and how it has stayed alive for over four centuries. As words flowed from his quill to the stage, and even in our modern vernacular, this is a fun way to make Shakespeare's poetry come to life.

April 17th, at 10:30am- 11:45am - HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. SHAKESPEARE!

This is the 6th annual birthday blowout for Shakespeare and features activities inspired by Shakespeare with playful and interactive activities that are fun for the whole family.

Both events can be accessed at www.theoldglobe.org or at The Old Globe's Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiX__TR8G5-QzM0TydBu1_A

April 23 - 25th - HAMLET: ON THE RADIO

The Old Globe's celebrated production of HAMLET premiere''s on KPBS 89.5 FM on Shakespeare's birthday, Friday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. with the second half airing on Saturday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Additional airings are scheduled on Sunday, May 2 at 2:00 p.m. (both parts airing consecutively); Friday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. (one part each day); and Sunday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m. (both parts airing consecutively). All times are Pacific Standard Time

San Diego Shakespeare Society

San Diego Shakespeare Society has days of Shakespeare inspired fun to celebrate, from trivia to a discussion on Shakespeare's language, to the 16th annual Student Shakespeare Festival!

April 21st 7pm -8:30pm - FREE Shakespeare Trivia Night (with over $200 in prizes!)

This is the time to show off all those Shakespearefacts while socializing with and competing against other Shakespeare-minded people. There are even non-Shakespeare questions, so all are welcome to join in the fun!

https://sandiegoshakespearesociety.org/event/free-shakespeare-trivia-night-with-over-200-in-prizes/

April 22nd 5pm - 6pm - Living Will: The Legacy of William Shakespeare with Richard Lederer

Union-Tribune columnist Richard Lederer talks about how Shakespeare is alive and well, through his amazing contribution to the English language.

Register for this event at https://live-coronado.pantheonsite.io/events/living-will-legacy-william-shakespeare-richard-lederer

April 24th 11am - 3pm - 16th Annual Student Shakespeare Festival LIVESTREAM

Support San Diego students as they present Shakespeare monologues, sonnets, and scenes. This event is presented by the San Diego ShakespeareSociety in association with Write Out Loud.

https://sandiegoshakespearesociety.org/event/16th-annual-student-shakespeare-festival-watch-the-livestream/

Enjoy the many Shakespeare festivities from the comfort of your own home, wearing a frilled Shakespearean collar is entirely up to you.

Photo Credit: The Old Globe