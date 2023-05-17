Anson Williams Will Co-Emcee Concert of Hope With Grammy Winner, Ben Harper

The event is on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Video: The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Photo 3 Video: The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
The Old Globe Appoints Adena Varner As Director Of Arts Engagement Photo 4 The Old Globe Appoints Adena Varner As Director Of Arts Engagement

The Old Globe Appoints Adena Varner As Director Of Arts Engagement

The annual Doors of Change Concert of Hope, stars 3-time Grammy winner Ben Harper, with Co-Emcee, Anson Williams (Warren "Potsie" Webber/Happy Days). Doors of Change has done an amazing job raising millions for homeless youth and securing support from members of the entertainment community. Past concerts have received support, either in concert or donated auction times from such music legends as Elton John, Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Carlos Santana, Tony Bennett, BB King, Los Lobos, George Thorogood, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Taj Mahal, Paul Rodgers, Melissa Ethridge, and the 2022 headliners, Three Dog Night. Doors of Change has secured $50,000 in Matching Funds from the J.D. Bud and Vonda Webb Foundation. Any donation, sponsorship, or ticket purchase will be DOUBLED!

WHEN: Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at 7:00pm (VIP Reception 4:30 to 6:15pm)

WHERE: Epstein Family Amphitheater - 9500 Gilman Drive, San Diego, CA 92093

TICKETS: $65 (lawn) / $115 (Silver) / $140 (Gold) / $350 (VIP Including Reception with Emcee's and special guests) visit www.DoorsofChange.org.

EDITOR/PRODUCER: Doors of Change is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in San Diego. We exclusively help the most underserved of the entire homeless population, Transitional Age Youth (TAY) ages 17 to 25, the most likely age group to break the cycle of homelessness. For each of the past 3 years Doors of Change has set a record for helping homeless youth get off the streets and into safe housing in San Diego - and many youth have become self-sufficient as a result! In 2022 they shattered their record of housing homeless youth by 188 youth, resulting in 349 youth being placed in safe housing. Since 2001, they have helped over 2,700 homeless youth get safe housing.

Recognizing that trust is often a significant barrier for youth in need of services, Doors of Change selected music and art as a non-threatening way to engage young people living on the street for 18 years, until Covid. By offering music and art instruction in a small group setting, youth are given the opportunity to explore their feelings and challenges through the arts, achieve a sense of mastery for the first time, develop social skills that are positive and constructive, and create a vision for the future that is filled with possibility.

A special guest at this years concert will be Justine, sharing her true life "Rocky Story," a formerly homeless youth who just graduated from LAW SCHOOL! With community help, more youth like Justine have a life they can be proud.




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

West Coast Premiere of ELEANOR Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
West Coast Premiere of ELEANOR Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

While sitting on a park bench in Washington, D. C., contemplating the death of her husband, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt candidly reveals the many facets of her storied life in a riveting West Coast premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Award-winning actor Kandis Chappell deftly illuminates the witty, feisty, vulnerable woman who was considered the heart of FDR's presidency. Exploring both the public and private persona of this remarkable woman, Mark St. Germain (Dancing Lessons, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Freud's Last Session) captures the essence of the woman who left an indelible mark on American history. For those who love honest, pull-no-punches drama, this is one you cannot miss. A West Coast premiere.

Review: XANADU at San Diego Musical Theatre Photo
Review: XANADU at San Diego Musical Theatre

Music, muses, and magic, XANADU at San Diego Musical Theatre brings the stage adoption of an infamous 1980’s movie to life through June 4th.

Wildsong Presents HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Photo
Wildsong Presents HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Wildsong Productions, a San Diego based nonprofit 501(c) community theater group, presents the cult classic: Heathers the Musical. The show will be running at the OB Playhouse from May 12 through June 11!

Wagner New Play Festival To Feature 7 World-Premiere Works By UC San Diego MFA Playwriting Photo
Wagner New Play Festival To Feature 7 World-Premiere Works By UC San Diego MFA Playwriting Students

The Wagner New Play Festival will return to UC San Diego from May 8 to June 10, 2023, showcasing seven new plays written by MFA playwrights in UC San Diego's Department of Theatre and Dance.


More Hot Stories For You

West Coast Premiere of ELEANOR Announced At North Coast Repertory TheatreWest Coast Premiere of ELEANOR Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre
Wildsong Presents HEATHERS THE MUSICALWildsong Presents HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Wagner New Play Festival To Feature 7 World-Premiere Works By UC San Diego MFA Playwriting StudentsWagner New Play Festival To Feature 7 World-Premiere Works By UC San Diego MFA Playwriting Students
Cygnet Theatre Reveals Cast For SHARONCygnet Theatre Reveals Cast For SHARON

Videos

Video: Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video Video: Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder on the Links
North Coast Repertory Theatre (4/19-5/21)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Good People
Oceanside Theatre Company (5/12-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Musica en la Plaza: Fercho
California Center for the Arts, Escondido (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grace for President
Casa del Prado Theatre (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rose and Walsh by Neil Simon
Point Loma Playhouse (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Topkapi Palace Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Center Cabaret: All You Need Is Love: The Beatles
California Center for the Arts, Escondido (5/28-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
OB Playhouse (11/17-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
OB Playhouse (7/21-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
OB Playhouse (5/12-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You