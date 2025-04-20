AN EASTER EGGS-TRAVAGANZA: EASTER IMPROV at Write Act Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Write Act Rep will host An Easter Eggs-Travaganza: Easter Improv on April 20, 2025. Doors will open for the event at 7pm, and will take place at the Brickhouse Theatre.

Special guests Orange Tuxedo, Honeymoon Improv, K-MADZ, and more will be joining for the event. Orange Tuxedo is a two persom improv from a husband and wife, Craig nad Carla Cacowski. Others include Michael Bellavia, Ashley Knaysi, Zabth Russell, Katie Ward, Darrin Yalacki, and more.

Free street parking is available in the neighborhood, but be sure to arrive early to save your spot. The night shall be hosted by Katie Bogart Ward, and tickets are $10 at the door.

