A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Stream On Demand At North Coast Repertory

North Coast Repertory Theatre is giving viewers a delightfully reimagined way to experience Charles Dickens' masterpiece, A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

The classic holiday tale gets a fresh new adaptation by Zander Michaelson. In an astonishing display of virtuosity, actor James Newcomb assays the entire story from one man's perspective. The timeless message of hope and redemption are rediscovered and celebrated, as Scrooge, Cratchit, Marley and all the rest, are brought vividly to life. Whether you're seeing it for the first or hundredth time, A CHRISTMAS CAROL is the ideal treat for young and old alike.

David Ellenstein directed the versatile James Newcomb on North Coast Rep's mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under the SAG New Media Agreement. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett and costumes by Elisa Benzoni and Props by Philip Korth. Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed and edited the show.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL will stream on demand on Showtix4U from December 9 through December 31. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org.

Viewers may also enjoy North Coast Rep's tandem holiday production of AN ILIAD, also streaming on Showtix4U from December 9 through January 3, 2021. AN ILIAD was written by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare and is based on the translation Homer's classic tale by Robert Fagles. Directed by David Ellenstein and featuring Richard Baird, AN ILIAD will stream on Showtix4U December 9 through December 31. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org.

Shows View More San Diego Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You