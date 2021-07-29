World Premiere Show CARMEN FROM MEXICO Announced At The Historic Guadalupe Theater

Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Teatro Salon presents the World Premiere of the original solo performance of 'Carmen From Mexico' featuring Anna De Luna and directed by Jorge Piña. Scheduled for August 13th & 14th, 2021, Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St., San Antonio, TX 78207. Curtain is at 8pm with a general admission of $10.00. Tickets are now on sale at guadalupeculturalarts.org/carmen-from-mexico-teatro-salon/

Carmen From Mexico is an original solo multimedia play with live musical accompaniment that reflects the playwright's own personal family history of her mother's "illegal" immigration from Mexico to South Texas. Playwright Anna De Luna portrays her mother Carmen (in several stages of her youth) in this powerful true story of survival, struggle and yet sometimes comical experiences of adapting to South Texas racism and prejudices.

"I am so honored to return to the Guadalupe Theater stage," said De Luna. "I remember working as an intern for the Theater Arts program back in 1992 before I received my professional training at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City."

Anna De Luna has performed in various leading roles at the Guadalupe Theater and Jump-Start Performance Company. She also appeared at the Public Theater in Anna In The Tropics for which she received a San Antonio Globe Award for Best Actress. She has produced her original, solo plays Chicana Atheist, The AIDS Lady and My Arab Fall with sustaining success.

In 2016 Ms. De Luna was selected Creative of the Month by the City of San Antonio Department for Culture and Creative Development. Carmen from Mexico was first presented as a short 20-minute work-in-progress at the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival in 2018 and at Jump-Start Performance Company in 2019.

Teatro Salon is a project of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center that showcases and helps develop new work by theater artists.