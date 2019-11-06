The North American Tour Of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is Coming To The Majestic Theatre

The North American Tour of the critically acclaimed, award-winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL will make its San Antonio premiere at the Majestic Theatre for four performances, January 24-26. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, November 8.

Tickets for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, starting at $45, are available in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 982.2787 to charge by phone. The Majestic Box Office does not accept single ticket orders over the phone; all ticket sales must be made in person. Majestic Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours vary weekly, call (210) 226.3333 to verify. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling (210) 226-5967. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, performance times are 8 p.m. on Friday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday and 2 p.m., Sunday. For venue information, visit www.MajesticEmpire.com. For more information, please visit www.TheSpongeBobMusical.com.

Starring in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL are Lorenzo Pugliese as SpongeBob SquarePants, Beau Bradshaw as Patrick Star, Cody Cooley as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Zach Kononov as Eugene Krabs, Tristan McIntyre as Sheldon Plankton, and Daria Pilar Redus as Sandy Cheeks.

The ensemble features Joshua Bess, Morgan Blanchard, John Cardenas, Chris Cerreto, Natalie L. Chapman, Richie Dupkin, Teddy Gales, Stephen C. Kallas, Méami Maszewski, Stefan Miller, mary nickson, Dorian O'Brien, Caitlin Ort, Elle-May Patterson, Helen Regula, Sydney Simone, Ayana Strutz, Miles Davis Tillman, Rico Velazquez, and Rachel Wong.

"Wonders pour from the stage in a ravishing stream of color and invention" (Time Out New York) as Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in a neon-sparkly "party for the eyes and ears" (Daily Beast). Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe-until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. This "creative explosion" (Broadway.com) is "nothing short of genius" says TheaterMania, and theatergoers of all ages will celebrate friendship and cooperation and learn the power of unity and inclusion.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award nominee) and a Tony Award-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL features a book by Kyle Jarrow, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, musical supervision by Julie McBride & Tim Hanson, and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. The design team includes scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, foley design by Mike Dobson, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C and songs by David Bowie & Brian Eno, and by Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.

The Original Cast Recording is available now from Masterworks Broadway wherever music is sold and streamed.

Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world. For more information, visit www.TheSpongeBobMusical.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You