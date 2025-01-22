Spotlight: AIN’T TOO PROUD at The Tobin Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AIN’T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts, creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys) and featuring choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), AIN’T TOO PROUD tells a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

The unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more. “An ecstatic celebration that brings the crowd to their feet!” — Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly

Comments