San Antonio Philharmonic Names Felipe Tristan As Associate Conductor

The San Antonio Philharmonic has appointed Maestro Felipe Tristán as Associate Conductor. Tristán, one of the most distinguished Mexican conductors of his generation, will make his first appearance with his new title at the Juan Gabriel: A Philharmonic Tribute concerts, September 12-14, 2025, at the historic Scottish Rite Hall in downtown San Antonio.

"I'm honored to join the San Antonio Philharmonic as Associate Conductor," said Felipe Tristán. "This is a wonderful orchestra with world-class musicians and an exciting vision. From my first appearance as guest conductor with the SA Phil, I was struck by the musicians' artistry and I'm thrilled to now continue this collaboration in a more permanent role.

As a Mexican-American musician, I'm especially proud to contribute to an institution that reflects the spirit of this city - a place where a rich history meets innovation. I look forward to engaging with the community, celebrating its diversity, and creating performances that feel meaningful, inclusive, and alive for everyone.

I'm especially grateful to Executive Director and CEO Roberto Treviño, Music Director Jeffrey Kahane, and Chief Operations Officer Brian Petkovich for their inspiring leadership and for welcoming me so warmly."

About Felipe Tristán

Felipe Tristán is celebrated internationally for his versatility across symphonic, operatic, and ballet repertoire. His career has spanned North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, earning recognition for both artistic excellence and cultural leadership.

Highlights of his career include:

Interim Artistic Director of the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, Associate Conductor at Teatro Grattacielo in New York, and Principal Conductor of Ballet de Monterrey.

Recent international debuts in Vienna at the Hofburg Imperial Palace with the Prague Philharmonic, and in Italy with the Orchestra Filarmonica della Calabria.

First Mexican conductor to receive Poland's Muzyczne Orły Award for Best Recording (2024), honoring his album Flute Concertos - Penderecki & Reinecke with the Janáček Philharmonic.

Appearances at major venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the MET Gala in New York.

Guest conducting engagements worldwide, from the San Antonio Philharmonic to the Südwestdeutsche Philharmonie Konstanz (Germany), and orchestras across Mexico.

Advocacy for contemporary music as Principal Conductor of the Texas New Music Festival, where he has premiered more than 30 new works.

A prize-winning conductor with studies in Switzerland, the United States, and Mexico, Tristán combines deep knowledge of the classical canon with a visionary approach to innovation, bridging cultures and audiences across borders.