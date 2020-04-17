San Antonio Airport Continues Live Music Series With Streamed Concerts

The San Antonio International Airport has done its part to continue its live music series during the pandemic. Using online platforms, the airport is streaming concerts for audiences, according to Texas Public Radio.

Arts and Culture Manager Matt Evans said, "Part of our programming here at the airport is an initiative known as SAT Live. And it's a performing arts series that's featured throughout the airport."

"We had to put a suspension on some of our programming, and that included our musicians," Evans said. "Their whole industry, their whole source of their income, all of their work disappeared overnight."

He continued, "Since we're all stuck at home right now, you have a unique opportunity to hear a whole wide variety of musicians that are here, local in your city, that you might not have been able to get to otherwise."

They have created the SAT Live-Stream Concert Series, which features concerts from artists who played the original performing arts series at the airport and are scheduling live streamed performances at varying times throughout the day.

"A lot of musicians have taken to doing live streams through their Facebooks or their YouTube. And in doing so we hope to drive more attention to these folks," he said.

Evans also said, "But certainly when things start to rebound, we can't wait to get 'em back and start booking gigs regularly at the airport."

Read the original article on Texas Public Radio.





Related Articles Shows View More San Antonio Stories