SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM: THE MYSTERY OF THE MAGI'S GOLD To Play The Tobin Center

Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold will bring its holiday hilarity to San Antonio this winter with two performances at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts’ Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater on December 14, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

From the author of Late Nite Catechism, this holiday mystery-comedy reimagines the nativity story through Sister’s unique—and often irreverent—lens. Tasked with solving the long-debated question of what happened to the Magi’s gold, Sister mixes scientific “investigation,” audience participation, and a local choir to build a living nativity that promises unexpected laughs.

Tickets start at $66.50 and go on sale to the public on September 26 at 10:00 a.m. at tobincenter.org, by phone at (210) 223-8624, or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, San Antonio, TX 78205).

Member pre-sale is happening now. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.