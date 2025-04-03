Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at San Pedro Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What a glorious Sunday evening out at San Pedro Springs Park for Shakespeare in the Park with The Classic Theatre and San Pedro Playhouse! We had the unique opportunity this year to sit at one of the VIP tables with some friends, and we had a great evening of perfect weather and a wonderful play. What a great way to enjoy Shakespeare’s works in a beautiful environment, and I always appreciate how this theatre pays great attention to detail and creates such high caliber experiences for their guests!

Before the show began, we took some time to fully appreciate the fantastic set, designed by Overland Partners. Every detail about it enhanced the production and gave us the unique outdoor Shakespeare experience. The actors used the set in such an effective and dynamic way, creating exciting entrances and intricate stage pictures. The lighting, designed by Kyllie Avery and Daniel Kurokawa, allowed for great versatility and nuance in this outdoor performance and perfectly complimented the colorful costume design by Rachael Lorenzetti.

We enjoyed seeing Melissa Zarb-Cousin perform as Lady Capulet, as we normally know her from her role as the Managing Director of Magik Theatre. She and Blake Hammon, who played Lord Capulet, did a great job as Juliet’s parents. Blake Hammon is always one of my favorites, and he really got a chance to showcase his expansive emotional range and well-crafted character development in this production! Evan Rey Santos played the perfect Romeo to Katerina Damm’s Juliet, the two of them giving us the star-crossed lovers story we always desire. The entire ensemble brought a fully committed performance with a great deal of imaginative staging and fun spectacle, a testament to director, Tony Ciaravino, who is also one of the founders of The Classic Theatre.

San Antonio, I cannot encourage you enough to experience this annual event with San Pedro Playhouse and The Classic Theatre! They continuously produce top notch shows, but this is a special event created by the longest-running theatre company in South Texas! No matter which of Shakespeare’s masterpieces they choose each year, you can be assured your experience will be enriching, entertaining, and exceptional.





