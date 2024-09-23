Review: RIO BRAVO at The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo Credit: Richard Vasquez

In June, we were able to have an epic date night watching the Ballet Folklorico at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City. We were simply amazed by the production and how the audience responded with such joy and pride to all the color, movement, and cultural storytelling. What a joy, then, on Saturday to experience a performance such as this again right here in San Antonio!

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center teamed up with UTSA’s College of Liberal and Fine Arts to present the 30th anniversary of Rio Bravo, featuring the Guadalupe Dance Company and Mariachi Azteca de America. This spectacular production, created and choreographed by Rafael Zamarripa, followed various historical periods at the Texas-Mexico border region, showcasing each era’s vibrant music, dance, and culture.

Photo Credit: Richard Vasquez

As much as the structure of the piece reminded me of the production we saw in Mexico City, it brought its own signature Texan vibe and traditions, complete with wonderful San Antonio-inspired backdrops and costumes. The audience enjoyed exquisite detail and bursts of vibrant color with each costume change, light change, and flourish from the amazingly talented and engaging Mariachi Azteca de America.

Photo Credit: Richard Vasquez

The dancers were exceptionally gifted with not only incredible dance ability, but also with heartwarming storytelling ability. Using dance and facial expression, they were able to communicate the strong and important traditions and stories of this region's past and present.

Photo Credit: Richard Vasquez

Jesse Borrego, a featured guest artist, performed with such lively energy and brilliant talent, his deep connections to the piece evident in each step across the stage.

Photo Credit: Richard Vasquez

What a wonderful gift we have in San Antonio to hold such rich culture and to have talented groups who remain dedicated to celebrate it! As I looked around the packed house on Saturday night, a sea of smiles beamed. This production brought joy, excitement, and appreciation to all who were in attendance, and I think we all look forward to 30 more years of Rio Bravo!

