The Ozark Mountain Daredevils Brings “When It Shines” The Final Tour To The Tobin Center

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, one of the most iconic American rock bands, will take the stage at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts with Pure Prairie League for an unforgettable night of Southern rock, country, and folk music. This show is scheduled performance in the H-E-B Performance Hall on August 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM.

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is happening now. Tickets will go on sale on April 11 at 10am and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $48.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils are a seminal American rock band renowned for their distinctive fusion of country, rock, and pop music. Formed in the early ‘70s, they are best known for their chart-topping hit singles “If You Wanna Get To Heaven” and “Jackie Blue.” They have toured relentlessly, captivating audiences with their timeless hits and electrifying live performances, earning them a dedicated fanbase worldwide.

With a grateful heart and an undying spirit, the band announces their farewell tour, "When It Shines," scheduled to take place throughout 2024-2025. The band will retire from touring at the end of 2025.

This final tour promises an electrifying experience, showcasing the band's classic hits, fan favorites, and a retrospective journey through their illustrious career. Audiences can expect an unforgettable musical celebrantion of the band's legacy, with each performance an ode to the enduring impact The Ozark Mountain Daredevils have had on the music industry.

"‘When It Shines' is not just a tour; it's a heartfelt farewell to our amazing fans who've supported us throughout the years," expressed co-founding partners John Dillon and Michael “Supe” Granda.

