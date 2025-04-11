48 High School Student Finalists to be Featured in Joci Awards Showcase

The event will take place on Sunday, April 13, 2025.
The Joci Awards will feature students from 21 different high schools who have been selected to compete in categories: Best Vocal Performance, Best Dance Performance, Best Acting Performance, Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Best Lead Actor in a Musical, and to be awarded between $3,000 to $16,000 each to pursue higher education -- no matter the field of study.
This year, the Joci Awards will take the stage at the iconic Majestic Theatre, featuring 300 students and introducing a new category-Outstanding High School Musical-which will spotlight six entire high school theatre programs, offering increased visibility and recognition for their work.
Twenty-one additional students have been selected to receive scholarship opportunities in the following categories: Production Assistant, Student Reporter, fully sponsored placements in the prestigious summer program NEXUS @ Texas State University Musical Theatre Pre-College Intensive, Josephine Theatrical Dancers, and AMDA Scholarships-including one coveted Director's Scholarship, a full ride that covers tuition, room, and board.
