48 High School Student Finalists to be Featured in Joci Awards Showcase

The Joci Awards will feature students from 21 different high schools who have been selected to compete in categories: Best Vocal Performance, Best Dance Performance, Best Acting Performance, Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Best Lead Actor in a Musical, and to be awarded between $3,000 to $16,000 each to pursue higher education -- no matter the field of study.

This year, the Joci Awards will take the stage at the iconic Majestic Theatre, featuring 300 students and introducing a new category-Outstanding High School Musical-which will spotlight six entire high school theatre programs, offering increased visibility and recognition for their work.

Twenty-one additional students have been selected to receive scholarship opportunities in the following categories: Production Assistant, Student Reporter, fully sponsored placements in the prestigious summer program NEXUS @ Texas State University Musical Theatre Pre-College Intensive, Josephine Theatrical Dancers, and AMDA Scholarships-including one coveted Director's Scholarship, a full ride that covers tuition, room, and board.

The event will feature 48 High School Students grades 9-12 from San Antonio and Rio Grande Valley Area High Schools on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

