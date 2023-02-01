Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Two Weeks Left For NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN at the Public Theater of San Antonio

The production is playing now through February 12, 2023 in the historic Russell Hill Rogers Theater

Feb. 01, 2023  

The regional premiere of Nina Simone: Four Women runs for two more weeks at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest running theatre company in Texas. Check out photos from the production below!

This play with music by Christina Ham includes popular Civil Rights anthems such as "Mississippi Goddam," "Young, Gifted, and Black," and more. The production is playing now through February 12, 2023 in the historic Russell Hill Rogers Theater, located at San Pedro Playhouse in San Pedro Springs Park. The production is led by Director Ann James with music direction by Kimberlyn Montford.

Nina Simone: Four Women is set on September 16, 1963. The day after the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. This play with music uses the framework of one of the Civil Rights Era's leading songstresses' most blistering songs to give voice to a group of women suffering self-hatred due to the different hues of their skin. A journey that leads these four women through healing and transformation.

The cast includes DEBRA ELANA as Nina Simone, DANIELLE KING as Sarah, STEPHANIE D. JONES* as Sephronia, REBEKAH WILLIAMS as Sweet Thing.

The creative team includes ANN JAMES as Director, KIMBERLYN MONTFORD as Music Director, KRYSTAL UCHEM as Costume Designer, JAMES V. THOMAS as Set Designer, CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting Designer, CLAUDIA JENKINS MARTINEZ as Sound Designer.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Run time: About 90 minutes with one intermission.

Danielle King as Sarah

Debra Elana as Nina Simone

Cast of Nina Simone: Four Women

Stephanie D. Jones as Sephronia and Danielle King as Sarah

Debra Elana as Nina Simone

Rebekah Williams as Sweet Thing

Cast of Nina Simone: Four Women

Cast of Nina Simone: Four Women

Cast of Nina Simone: Four Women

Stephanie D. Jones as Sephronia

Rebekah Williams as Sweet Thing

Danielle King as Sarah

Rebekah Williams as Sweet Thing

Debra Elana as Nina Simone

Cast of Nina Simone: Four Women

Cast of Nina Simone: Four Women




February 1, 2023

The regional premiere of Nina Simone: Four Women runs for two more weeks at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest running theatre company in Texas. Check out photos from the production here!
The Classic Theatre Of San Antonio To Present August Wilson's FENCESThe Classic Theatre Of San Antonio To Present August Wilson's FENCES
January 23, 2023

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio will present Fences at the Carver Community Cultural Center from February 9 - 26 during Black History Month.
Magik Theatre to Present THE HERO TWINS: BLOOD RACE in FebruaryMagik Theatre to Present THE HERO TWINS: BLOOD RACE in February
January 23, 2023

Don't let the name fool you. There's nothing gory about The Hero Twins: Blood Race. On the contrary, this epic adventure that runs from February 4 - March 5, explores issues of prejudice, perseverance, and belonging that remind us that we are all one race: the human race.
Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre at Texas State University to Present THE MOORS in FebruaryJeremy Torres Lab Theatre at Texas State University to Present THE MOORS in February
January 19, 2023

Texas State University will be putting on a fully produced undergraduate student-led show in its spring Mainstage season. 'The Moors' is Directed by Texas State Undergraduate student, Shelby Curry and will be presented on February 3 & 4th at 7:30 and February 5th at 2:00.
Applications Open For the 2023 NALAC Leadership InstituteApplications Open For the 2023 NALAC Leadership Institute
January 11, 2023

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) announces an open call for applications from Latinx artists, arts administrators and cultural workers for the 23rd edition of the NALAC Leadership Institute (NLI). The 2023 Institute will take place between July 9-15, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.
