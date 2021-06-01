Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Midland Classic Theatre Announces 2021 Shakespeare Summer Season

The season will kick off on June 6. 

Jun. 1, 2021  

The Midland Classic Theatre Group has announced the lineup for its 2021 Shakespeare Summer Season, News West 9 reports. The season will kick off on June 6.

The season will include two productions, in alternating performances -- Taming of the Shrew and Hamlet, performed all summer long.

These will be 30 minute adaptations performed outdoors.

'Taming of the Shrew' will be performed on June 6, 19 and 20 as well as July 10 and 18.

'Hamlet' will be performed on June 12 and 13 as well as July 11, 24, and 25.

Admissions to these shows will be free.

Read more on News West 9.


