Magik Theatre to Present ELLA ENCHANTED

Magik Theatre will be turning the much-beloved story of Cinderella upside down when it presents Ella Enchanted: The Musical from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24. This special two-act production, adapted by Karen Zacarías as a play from a children's book by New York Times bestselling author Gail Carson Levine, will feature music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.

In this fairytale, at birth, Ella of Frell is given the "gift" of obedience by her misguided fairy godmother. But as a teenager, strong-willed Ella chooses to reject her fate and embarks on a quest to break the curse forever. Through her adventures, Ella must outwit evil stepsisters, escape hungry ogres and save the prince before she can claim her real voice. Ella Enchanted: The Musical emphasizes the importance of self-empowerment, perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles and an eagerness to learn. In this heart-warming and powerful tale, children of all ages are encouraged to discover the power of words within their own voice.

"It gives our theatre company a great sense of pride for families to experience the joy and wonder of their favorite children's book come to life, and we know this next production will not disappoint," says Magik Theatre Artistic Director Anthony Runfola. "Ella Enchanted is the perfect addition to this holiday season."

The special production, which is recommended for ages 5 and above, runs approximately 75 minutes including an intermission, with a five-minute question-and-answer session.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

The following special performances will be offered:

Opening Day

The official opening day is on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

Military and First Responder Appreciation

The production on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. will feature Military Appreciation Day, in which active or retired members of the military with an I.D. pay a discounted price of $11.50 per ticket for their entire party.

Pay What You Wish

On Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m., Magik Theatre will offer one of its Pay What You Wish performances, in which tickets are available only at the door on the day of the production.

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance (ASL)

At the performance on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., Robert Cardoza, the San Antonio theatre community's primary sign-language interpreter, will be available for patrons who require American sign language as their primary form of communication.

TICKETS AND OTHER INFORMATION

Tickets are now on sale at MagikTheatre.org. Single tickets are on sale now for $25 per adult and children $20 ages 2 to 17, with discounts available for educators, military, students and seniors. The production is recommended for ages 5+.

Group rates are offered to parties of eight or more people. Tickets are on sale at MagikTheatre.org.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our Box Office at 210-227-2751 or info@magiktheatre.org. For information about booking field trips, email Education@magiktheatre.org or call 210-227-2751, ext. 300.