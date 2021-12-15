Magik Theatre Continues ELLA ENCHANTED Through The Holidays!

Magik Theatre will present Ella Enchanted: The Musical from November 19th - December 24th just in time for holiday planning and entertaining your out of town guests!

A delightful score, lush sets, costumes, and musical numbers include "It's Like Magic," "Finish You Off," and "Obey," creating a memorable and entertaining outing for families during the holidays. This wonder-filled production features entertaining ogres, a whimsical bird, a dragon, unicorn puppets, who frolic amidst the castles and forests of the magical land.

A cast of local artists performs this special two-act production, adapted by Karen Zacarias as a play from the children's book by New York Times bestselling author Gail Carson Levine, will feature music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.

Ella Enchanted: The Musical emphasizes the importance of self-empowerment, perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles and an eagerness to learn. In this heart-warming and powerful tale, children of all ages are encouraged to discover the power of words within their own voice.

The special production, adult and kid friendly, runs approximately 75 minutes including an intermission, with a five minute question-and-answer session.

On a budget? Our way of giving back to the community and providing an opportunity for families to experience live theatre with a donation of any amount. Purchases are only available at the door on the day of the show.

Tickets are now on sale at MagikTheatre.org. Single tickets are on sale now for $25 per adult and children $20 ages 2 to 17, with discounts available for educators, military, students and seniors. Group rates are offered to parties of ten or more people. Tickets are on sale at MagikTheatre.org.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our Box Office at 210-227-2751 or info@magiktheatre.org. For information about booking field trips, email Education@magiktheatre.org or call 210-227- 2751, ext. 300.