Lone Star Ballet Cancels THE NUTCRACKER

The Lone Star Ballet has announced that its production of The Nutcracker has been officially cancelled as the Amarillo Civic Center remains closed, News Channel 10 reports.

The production was originally set to premiere in the end of 2020, but it was announced that it would be delayed after the city facilities closed in November due to the continue pandemic.

Now, due to the ongoing high rates of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, Lone Star Ballet has decided to fully cancel the production.

The ballet company is still expecting to present Time Steps later this year. Performances are set for April 16 and 17.

