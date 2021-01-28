Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lone Star Ballet Cancels THE NUTCRACKER

The ballet company is still expecting to present Time Steps later this year.

Jan. 28, 2021  

The Lone Star Ballet has announced that its production of The Nutcracker has been officially cancelled as the Amarillo Civic Center remains closed, News Channel 10 reports.

The production was originally set to premiere in the end of 2020, but it was announced that it would be delayed after the city facilities closed in November due to the continue pandemic.

Now, due to the ongoing high rates of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, Lone Star Ballet has decided to fully cancel the production.

The ballet company is still expecting to present Time Steps later this year. Performances are set for April 16 and 17.

Read more on News Channel 10.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore


Related Articles View More San Antonio Stories   Shows
Youth Orchestra of San Antonio Announces Virtual Winter Showcase Photo

Youth Orchestra of San Antonio Announces Virtual Winter Showcase

Classic Theatre Partners with DreamWeek For Community Conversation, Amplifying Black Femal Photo

Classic Theatre Partners with DreamWeek For Community Conversation, 'Amplifying Black Female Voices Series'

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Fredericksburg Theater Co Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Fredericksburg Theater Company & More Take Home Wins!

NALAC To Distribute $1.15 Million In COVID Relief Grants To Latinx Artists And Arts Organi Photo

NALAC To Distribute $1.15 Million In COVID Relief Grants To Latinx Artists And Arts Organizations


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Celebrates Mozart's Birthday With Clip From New Years Concert
  • VIDEO: Opera Narodowa Shares Sneak Peek Behind the Scenes With Ballet Conductor Alexei Baklan
  • Teatr Wielki Presents THE SECRET LIFE OF IMAGES
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand