Julia Estrada And More Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At San Antonio Broadway Theatre

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatergoers for over 30 years.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

San Antonio Broadway Theatre has announced that Hamilton's Julia Estrada will star in the comedy Little Shop of Horrors running October 26-29, 2023 at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Joining Estrada will be Isaiah Rosales (Seymour Krelborn), Michael Cooling (Mr. Mushnik), Tyce Green (Orin Scrivello and Others), Ed Burkley (Audrey II / Voice of Plant), Jenny Mollet (Crystal), Mariah Epps (Chiffon), and Alaia Adriana (Ronnette).

The creative team includes Allison Price (Director), Olivia Roth (Choreographer), Angela C. Howell (Music Direction), AnnDee Alvidrez (Scenic Design), Veronica Rodriguez (Costume Designer), MacKenzie Mulligan (Lighting Design), Hannah Wilson (Production Stage Manager), and Alejandro Pesina (Assistant Stage Manager).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced for San Antonio Broadway Theatre by Lauren Cosio Kotkowski (Founder/Producer).

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out-of-this-world origins and intent toward global domination!

Tickets for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS are priced from $49-$89. Performances are October 26 - October 29, Thursday - Sunday. Thurs, Fri & Sat at 7:30 pm, matinees Sat and Sun at 2 pm.

For tickets and information call (210) 223-8624, visit Click Here, or visit the box office in person at 100 Auditorium Circle.




