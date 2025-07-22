I'M PROUD OF YOU Comes to Theatre Arlington

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Based on Tim Madigan’s beautiful book I’m Proud of You, My Friendship with Fred Rogers, this delightful new play chronicles male friendship at its finest and most powerful.

Director and co-playwright Harry Parker says, ”When I read the book, I immediately believed it could be a wonderful play, and I’m grateful that Tim was willing to work with me as a co-writer to adapt his book for the stage.”

Executive Producer Steven D. Morris came to know Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood later in life, saying, “Growing up I was a big fan of Captain Kangaroo…As an adult, I became a fan of Mr. Rogers, not the program, the man. His impact on young people, his strength in standing up for his beliefs and his passion for children’s programming is admirable…This show doesn’t really take place in Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood, but it certainly teaches us how to treat our neighbor.”

It’s a beautiful day in our neighborhood, won’t you be our neighbor this August?

Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more.

I’m Proud of You will open Friday, August 8th at 7:30 pm and will close Sunday, August 24th at 2 pm.