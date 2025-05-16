HAUNTED OBJECTS LIVE Comes To The Tobin Center This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Haunted Objects Live comes to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, with Greg and Dana Newkirk (Travel Channel’s Kindred Spirit's, Amazon Prime’s Hellier). This chilling show will take place in the H-E-B Performance Hall on October 28, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Are you ready to uncover the chilling true stories behind the world's most haunted objects? Join Greg and Dana Newkirk (Travel Channel’s Kindred Spirit's, Amazon Prime’s Hellier ) for an interactive presentation that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

As two of the world’s only full-time paranormal investigators, the Newkirks have spent their lives collecting and caring for cursed artifacts, possessed dolls, and other creepy artifacts said to display supernatural activity.

During this presentation, the Newkirks will take you on a journey through history, folklore, and true-life accounts of encounters with objects that seem to possess a life of their own. Learn the untold truth about famous cursed objects like the Crying Boy Painting, discover why the Dybbuk Box is scarier than the demon it's rumored to imprison, and tag along as Greg & Dana reveal how they broke the curse of the Catskills Crone!

You’ll even have the opportunity to help the Newkirks create a new haunted artifact, live and in person, with just the power of your mind! This interactive stage presentation is a must-see event for anyone interested in the paranormal, history, or just looking for a good scare!

TERRIFYING TRUE TALES INCLUDE:

THE CRACKING MAN: a mysterious clown doll behind ghostly sightings of an eyeless, mummified corpse!

THE CRYING BOY: a legendary cursed painting believed to have sparked dozens of mysterious house fires throughout Britain!

THE CRONE: a strange carving that appears to have caused terrible luck for the hikers who stole it from a cave!

THE DYBBUK BOX: blamed for terrible tragedies, this sealed container holds something scarier than a demon!

THE DARK MIRROR: this ritual mirror reflects the darkest fears of those who dare to gaze into its inky depths!

AND MORE SURPRISES!

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $38.

