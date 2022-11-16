Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Latino Bookstore Presents Its Texas Author Series Featuring Xavier Garza. December 2

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's (GCAC) Latino Bookstore Fall/Winter Series will dedicate its December, Friday Texas Author Series to writer and visual artist, Xavier Garza, who will read from his book, "Vincent Ventura and the Curse of the Weeping Woman." He is also author of "Charro Claus" and the "Tejas Kid" (English and Spanish edition). The Latino Bookstore will also feature an exhibit of his visual art in the Progresso Building Gallery.



The evening is hosted by Tony Diaz, El Librotraficante, Literary Curator of GCAC's Latino Bookstore. Tony worked with Xavier in publishing his first book. Now, the duo is united once again to take "our voices to the next level."



The event will also include an end-of-the-year party and raffle. Attendees are invited to take a survey to enter the Latino Bookstore's 2022 Literary Gold raffle to shape next year's lineup and also win books from this year's feature authors. Winners must be present.



This December, Diaz and Garza unite to spread books that reflect the Latino experience, and will inspire the next generation of writers.



"It is important to promote literature that reflects the experience of growing up Latino in America," said Xavier Garza. "These are our stories. They are the stories of our parents and grandparents, and they must be told and preserved for future generations to come. They serve to remind us of where we come from and will lead us into the future."

"It has been a great achievement to complete our first full year of programming at The Latino Bookstore," said Cristina Balli, executive director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. "It is making a difference, and we want to find out how we can further serve the literary needs and dreams of the West Side, San Antonio, and all of Texas."

Taking place Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, 5-6 p.m.. The party will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the reading. Attendees will enjoy pan dulce, hot chocolate, and wine. Admission is free. The Latino Bookstore, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, 1300 Guadalupe St, San Antonio

Visiting writers are available for possible school visits to elementary, middle, high schools, colleges and universities.



All purchases help support The Latino Bookstore and The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. You are also supporting "Our Voices, Our Terms on Our Terms."



The bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.