First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards; WoodLawn's THE COLOR PURPLE Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Standings - 11/21/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jeremiah Jordan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 34%

Caty Wantland - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 18%

Alonzo Corona - HAIRSPRAY - Woodlawn Theatre 13%

Sarah Peters, Felicia McBride Guerra, Melissa Dean - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 12%

Madison Grumbles - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 7%

Kahlee Moore - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 6%

Luís García Jr. - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 5%

Kahlee Moore - CINDERELLA - Woodlawn Theatre 3%

Heidi Melton - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Co 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sherry Bettersworth, Deb Nicosia - LION KING - New Beaunfels Performing Arts 34%

Shawn Kjos - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 8%

Marshall Chase - A CHORUS LINE - Woodlawn Theatre 6%

Jill Campos - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 6%

Kathy Hunt - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 6%

Celeste Cavazos - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 6%

Michael Ciaramitaro - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 5%

Ixchel Cuellar - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 5%

Chasity Trajcheski - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Rose Kennedy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, Tx 4%

Rachael Lorenzetti - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Ruby Armendariz - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Rose Kennedy - HAIR SPRAY - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, Tx 2%

Ixchel Cuellar - MAN OF THE FLESH - Teatro Audaz 2%

Rose Kennedy - ELF THE MUSICAL - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, Tx 2%

Chasity Trajcheski - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Rebecca Vidal - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Darcell Bios - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 35%

Garrett Bettersworth - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 23%

Chris Ikner - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 16%

Sherry Bettersworth - MOANA - New Braunfels Performing Arts 8%

Shawn Kjos - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 7%

Steve Reily - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Chris Ikner - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 3%

Betty Hukill - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Rebecca Kritzer - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

Jeryl Hoover - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Jeryl Hoover - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Ikner - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 23%

Claudia de Vasco - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 17%

Vanessa Rae Lerma - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 11%

Juan Carlos Calderon - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 11%

Pat Hoppe - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 8%

José Rubén DeLeon - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 6%

Steve Riley - LEND ME A TENORR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Rob Olivas - MISERY - The Harlequin 4%

Omar Leos - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Robert Olivas - MISERY - Harlequin 2%

Christine Crowley - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Robert Olivas - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Shawn Hardee - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLFE - St. Mary's University 2%

Addison Powers - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Best Ensemble Performance

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 25%

MOANA JR - New Braunfels Performing Arts 25%

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 17%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre 11%

BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 6%

ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 5%

THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 4%

FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 0%

MARY POPPINS - FTC 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Mitchell - MOANA - New Beaunfels Performing Arts 29%

Nathan Thurman - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 28%

Larry Martinez - BAD HOMBRES/ GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 9%

Robert Olivas - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 8%

Faith Castaneda - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Larry Marrinez - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 5%

Larry Martinez - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 5%

Pedro Ramirez - ROOSTERS - Roosters 3%

Roy Moya - MAN OF THE FLESH - Teatro Audaz 2%

Daniel Melton - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Addison Powers - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Addison Power - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Faith Castenda - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Pedro Ramirez - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Darrin Newhardt - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 32%

Jaime Ramirez - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre 21%

Shawn Kjos - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 14%

Gino Rivera - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 12%

Jaime Ramirez - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 8%

Faith Reily - DISNEY DESCENDANTS JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Landon Priess - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL JR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Jeryl Hoover - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Hunter Garrett - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Hunter Garrett - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Best Musical

THE COLOR PURPLE - The WoodLawn Theatre 28%

LION KING - New Braunfels Performing Arts 18%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 13%

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 13%

MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 10%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 7%

MOANA JR - New Braunfels Performing Arts 5%

FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 1%

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

THE MESQUITE TREE BY David Davila - Teatro Audaz 68%

EINSTEIN'S WRONG ABOUT EVERYTHING - Overtime 32%

Best Performer In A Musical

Danica McKinney - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 18%

Mitchell Correia - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 18%

Lucero Garcia - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 13%

Emma Grubbs - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 12%

Madelynn Gonzalez - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 12%

Nick Glavac - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 7%

Alonzo Corona - A CHORUS LINE - Woodlawn Theatre 4%

Edward Burkley - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 3%

Faith Reily - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Campy Rodriguez - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 3%

Kahlee Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Woodlawn Theatre 2%

Mandy Martinez - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

Katie Molina - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Elliott Dooley - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Heidi Eubanks - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Co 1%

James Beene - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 0%

Jeryl Hoover - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Michael Cooling - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 0%

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 0%

Kairi Pyle - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL JR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Audrey Federici - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 0%

Diego Guevara - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 0

Christy Brown - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0

Best Performer In A Play

Viviana Cavazos - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 24%

Giselle Galindo - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 11%

Amy De La Rosa - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 9%

Whitney Marlett - MISERY - The Harlequin 7%

Laura Garza - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 7%

Eric Alvarado - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 6%

Ivan Ortega - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 5%

William Wayne Windle - ALL MY SONS` - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 4%

Greg Dew - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, Texas 4%

Susan Wilder - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 4%

Steve Reily - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Anna Gangai - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Campy Rodriguez - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

Bethany Najera - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

Bianka Torres - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 2%

Salvador Valadez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Vic Trevino - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Lara Wright - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLFE - St Mary's university 1%

George Kendall - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLFE - St. Mary's University 1%

David Moore - MISERY - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Faith Kasukonis - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Crystal Bratton - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 1%

Payton Duvernay - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Aiden Anzaldua - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 0%

Best Play

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 27%

BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 16%

THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 11%

ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 10%

MISERY - Harlequin 9%

ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 8%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 8%

LEND ME A TENOR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 7%

ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sandra Byerly - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 36%

Benjamin Grabill - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 33%

Max Estudillo - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 10%

Esther Burton - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 6%

Judd Vermillion - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Nikki Folsom, Kim Valles, Robert Olivas - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 4%

Robert Olivas, Shawn Kjos - MISERY - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 3%

Robert Olivas, Shawn Kjos - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Curtis Ashby - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

Daniel Melton - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Judd Vermillion - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Axa Soria - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 19%

Michael Randolph - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 19%

Nikki Folsom, Mando Aussenac - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 16%

Cole Castañeda - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 11%

Chase Jentz - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 9%

Shawn Kjos, Robert Olivas - MISERY - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 8%

Shawn Kjos, Robert Olivas - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 7%

Chase Jentz - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 7%

Cole Castañeda - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Chase Jentz - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kate Mitchell - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 17%

Evonne Nathaniel - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 14%

Jordan Gomez - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 11%

Jimena Herrera - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 9%

Amy Mireles - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 9%

Rebekah Williams - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 9%

Alondra Loya - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 7%

Michelle Bortoni - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 6%

Joshua Pena Buce - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 4%

Rebekah Williams - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Faith Reily - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Aiden Anzaldua - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

Kevin Cox - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Melissa Zara-Cousin - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

Zac Tiedemann - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater 1%

AJ Salazar - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Jeff Jeffers - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Joel Baumann - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 0%

Lucinda Harvey - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Kairi Pyle - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Elliott Dooley - LEND ME A TENOR - Fredericksburg Theater Co 0%

Melissa Dean - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 0%

Barry Sikes - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Ryan Hoover - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Co 0%

Heidi Melton - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Madelynn Gonzalez - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 19%

Mary Jane Windle - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 10%

Rodney Carlson - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 10%

Ixchel Cuellar - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 9%

Elise Lopez - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 9%

Jacob Granado - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 8%

Anastacia Islas - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 7%

Marisa Varela - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 7%

John Perez - BAD HOMBRES/ GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 6%

Matthew Dominguez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 4%

Kelli Grant - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Boerne Community Theatre 3%

Lisa Suarez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Lucero Perez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Emily Paredes - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LION KING - New Braunfels Performing Arts 41%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, TX 27%

MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 23%

LEGALLY BLONDE JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

ROCK OF AGES JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

DISNEY DESCENDANTS JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Favorite Local Theatre

New Braunfels Performing Arts 30%

Woodlawn Theatre 25%

Teatro Audaz 17%

SJA Performing Arts 17%

The Texas Theatre, Seguin, Texas 4%

Fredericksburg Theater 4%

San Antonio Broadway Theatre 3%