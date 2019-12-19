December 19th Update: MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW San Antonio Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Antonio:

Best Actor under 18

Jackson Kibby - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 24%

Caleb Dreyer - FROZEN JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 21%

Nickie Barron - BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMAS - The Harlequin 12%

Best Actress under 18

Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 19%

Austyn Hennigan - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 11%

Hannah Cox - MAMMA MIA - The Point Theatre 11%

Best Choreography

Heather Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 34%

Courtnie Mercer - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 22%

Heidi Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 15%

Best Costume Designer for a Musical

Lanza Teague - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 32%

Sarah Brookes - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 22%

Tommie Bailey - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 19%

Best Costume Designer for a Play (non-musical)

Lanza Teague - THE COMPLETE WORKA OF WILLIAM AHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 33%

Vaughn Taylor - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 24%

Jolene Keefer & Nita Regester - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 17%

Best Director of a Musical

Sarah Derousseau - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 27%

David Nanny - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 17%

Jim Weisman - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater company 14%

Best Director of a Play (non-musical)

Sarah Derousseau - COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre, Ingram 21%

Caleb Straus - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company 18%

Bob Straus - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 16%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Jeff Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 20%

Daniel Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 19%

Robby French - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 15%

Best Leading Actor in a Play (non-musical)

Pierre Minjauw - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company 15%

Jacob Sengele - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 13%

Ken DeZarn - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 8%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Ambra Starr - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 21%

Athena Boneta - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 11%

Hannah Cox - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 10%

Best Leading Actress in a Play (non-musical)

Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 18%

Macy Parker - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 16%

Tasha Remschel - THESE SHINING LIVES - The Point Theatre 15%

Best Musical (Local)

MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre, Ingram 20%

RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 13%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 11%

Best Musical (Touring)

HAMILTON - Majestic Theater 39%

WICKED - The majestic theatre 24%

WAITRESS - The majestic theatre 15%

Best Play (non-musical) (Local)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 18%

BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theatre CompanyJim Wei 12%

COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre, Ingram 11%

Best Scenic Designer of a Musical

Jeff Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 21%

Vaughn Taylor - WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio 14%

Jim Wiesman - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 13%

Best Scenic Designer of a Play (non-musical)

Jeffery Cunningham - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 27%

Steve Reily - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg TheaterCompany 25%

Jenny Taylor - COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 24%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Louie Canales - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 14%

Caleb Dreyer - FROZEN JR. - Fredericksburg theater company 8%

Andrew Cannon - FOOTLOOSE - Playhouse 2000 8%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (non-musical)

Jason Rittimann - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 15%

Jeffery Hensel - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 13%

Daniel Calderon - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 13%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Taylor Chilton - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 25%

Julie Coe - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 16%

Seabrook Jones - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 14%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (non-musical)

Jessica Sturm - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 18%

Hailey Knudsen - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 18%

Laura Fragoso - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 11%

Best Theater

Fredericksburg Theater Company 29%

The Point Theater Ingram, Texas 18%

Performing Arts San Antonio 15%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles