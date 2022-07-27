Danielle Georgious, PH.D., Will Step Down as Associate Artistic Director of Undermain Theatre

Undermain Associate Artistic Director Danielle Georgiou, PH.D. will be stepping down from the associate position she has held at Undermain for the past three years, effective August 1st, 2022, in order to pursue other opportunities.

In her role as Associate Artistic Director working along with me and the Undermain staff, she has helped the Undermain through the difficult challenges posed for the performing arts by the Covid-19 pandemic. She has also helped Undermain further develop its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion principles and culture, contributed to our artistic vision and mission through contributions in programming, initiated our Undermain Workshop and Education series and helped develop new ways to mentor aspiring theater artists.

Along with her own company, The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group (DGDG), she brought two excellent productions to the Undermain streaming series, THE SAVAGE SECONDS and THINGS MISSING /MISSED, which she directed. In the fall of 2021 she devised and directed STRONGER THAN ARMS, a coproduction between DGDG and Undermain, live on the Undermain stage, which ushered in Undermain's return to live performance. Prior to her term as Associate Artistic Director, Dr. Georgiou served as choreographer on many productions such as: so go the ghosts of méxico, part 2, THREE SISTERS and many others. She also made her Undermain debut as a performer in HOW IS IT THAT WE LIVE OR SHAKEY JAKE + ALICE and co-directed so go the ghosts of méxico, part 3 with Katherine Owens. She will serve as choreographer this fall for the Undermain production of LONESOME BLUES, reprising her role as choreographer from the premiere at the York Theatre directed by Katherine Owens.

At Undermain, we're appreciative of Dr. Georgiou's contributions to our company and look forward to her continuing work with her own company, DGDG, as well as her influence and presence in the performing arts in North Texas and beyond as a director, choreographer, educator and dynamic creator of theater.